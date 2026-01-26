Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IAF Flypast Reflects Operational Strength Demonstrated In Balakot & Operation Sindoor

IAF Flypast Reflects Operational Strength Demonstrated In Balakot & Operation Sindoor

Sharing a video of the formation, the IAF said the Sindoor Formation demonstrated its role in shaping military outcomes through precise and time-sensitive air operations.

By : Neeraj Rajput | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 07:56 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian Air Force’s Republic Day 2026 flypast highlighted India’s aerial preparedness and joint-service coordination as the Sindoor Formation soared over Kartavya Path. Among the aircraft on display was the BS-22 fighter jet, drawing attention in light of past speculation surrounding Operation Sindoor. Defence observers said the flypast reflected institutional confidence, underscoring India’s approach of letting capability speak for itself. The display, backed by Mahisasura Mardini Fusion, quickly gained traction online, with many viewing it as a composed assertion of the IAF’s operational strength.

Sindoor Formation Highlights Operational Readiness

Sharing a video of the formation, the IAF said the Sindoor Formation demonstrated its role in shaping military outcomes through precise and time-sensitive air operations, standing shoulder to shoulder with the Army and Navy.

Observers noted that the formation symbolised operational readiness and seamless coordination among the armed forces. The Republic Day flypast reinforced the Indian Air Force’s strike capability demonstrated during Balakot and Operation Sindoor, offering visual affirmation of its tactical preparedness. Defence analysts said the display reflected institutional confidence, allowing operational strength to speak for itself.

Display Also Counters Weaponry Disinformation

The visuals also revived discussion around misinformation circulated after Balakot and Operation Sindoor, particularly claims casting doubt on India’s access to advanced weapon systems such as the Meteor missile.

Social media users described the flypast as a silent yet powerful statement, noting that India’s armed forces rely on preparedness and precision rather than rhetoric.

For many observers, the Sindoor Formation went beyond ceremony. It stood as a strategic reminder of India’s air power, delivered through disciplined execution in the skies, reaffirming the IAF’s role in safeguarding national security and shaping military outcomes.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 07:56 PM (IST)
Republic Day Operation Sindoor Republic Day 2026
