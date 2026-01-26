Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPakistan's 'Shameful' Plan To Disrupt T20 World Cup Over ICC-Bangladesh Row

Pakistan's 'Shameful' Plan To Disrupt T20 World Cup Over ICC-Bangladesh Row

The move is being weighed as a form of protest against ICC's decision to remove Bangladesh from T20 World Cup 2026 tournament and replace them with Scotland.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 03:45 PM (IST)

The upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 tournament has been plunged into a diplomatic crisis following reports that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering a boycott of its high-profile match against India on February 15th, if not the entire tournament.

Pakistan is considering a high-impact way to take revenge from ICC, exploring options that could affect its most valuable fixture - the India vs Pakistan match. The move is being weighed as a form of protest against ICC's decision to remove Bangladesh from T20 World Cup 2026 tournament and replace them with Scotland.

Solidarity or Sabotage?

PCB's grievance stems from ICC's refusal to relocate Bangladesh's matches from India to a neutral venue (Sri Lanka), a rejection that eventually led to "Bangla Tigers" being ousted from T20 WC 2026 roster.

PCB views ICC's handling of the situation as biased, particularly given that Pakistan itself is already playing its group-stage matches on neutral soil in Sri Lanka.

By threatening to skip India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Feb 15th - historically the most-watched event in world cricket - PCB appears to be targeting the tournament’s commercial heartbeat to signal its dissatisfaction with ICC's "host-centric" policies.

The Financial Fallout

Should Pakistan proceed with a boycott, the ramifications would be catastrophic for the sport’s ecosystem: Millions of dollars in advertising revenue tied specifically to the Indo-Pak rivalry would be at risk.

ICC Sanctions: A deliberate forfeit could lead to heavy fines, docking of points, or even a suspension of PCB from future ICC events. The move would further isolate Pakistan within the cricketing world.

Official Stance Pending

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet issued a formal "no-show" notice, high-level meetings are reportedly taking place in Lahore involving government officials. ICC, meanwhile, maintains that the schedule remains unchanged and that all participating nations are expected to honor their fixtures under the Member Participation Agreement.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Pakistan IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 India VS Pakistan ICC Bangladesh Row
