Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews‘Deal Finalised’: Commerce Secretary Confirms India-EU Trade Pact To Start Next Year

‘Deal Finalised’: Commerce Secretary Confirms India-EU Trade Pact To Start Next Year

India and the EU have finalised a Free Trade Agreement, reducing tariffs on European cars and boosting Indian exports. The deal will enhance economic integration and expand market opportunities.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 09:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India and the European Union (EU) have successfully concluded negotiations for the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal announced on Monday. He described the deal, which is set to be formally announced on January 27, as “balanced and forward-looking,” aimed at deepening India’s economic integration with the EU. Under the agreement, tariffs on European car imports, currently as high as 110%, will be immediately reduced to 40%, with potential reductions to 10% over time for certain premium models. This will make European cars such as BMW, Mercedes, Audi, and Volkswagen significantly more affordable for Indian buyers.

Indian Exporters Gain, EU Access

The FTA also promises substantial benefits for Indian exporters. Products such as textiles, garments, gems and jewelry, engineering goods, and processed food will enjoy better market access and reduced duties in Europe. In return, the EU seeks improved access to certain services, wine, spirits, and greater mobility for skilled workers in India. The deal marks the culmination of more than 20 years of stalled negotiations, driven now by strong political will on both sides. Several technical chapters have already been closed, with only a few sensitive issues remaining.

Momentum Builds For India-EU Deal

High-level meetings held during India’s Republic Day celebrations, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, have contributed to a positive momentum toward finalisation. Commerce Secretary Agrawal emphasised that the agreement will strengthen supply chains, attract more investment, and expand India’s exports, enhancing the country’s position in the global economy. European companies will gain access to India’s fast-growing market, while Indian consumers will benefit from a wider choice of cars at lower prices.

Despite the benefits, some Indian industries previously protected by high tariffs may face increased competition, potentially requiring transition periods or safeguard measures. Beyond trade, the FTA signifies a deeper economic partnership between India and Europe, reflecting evolving global supply chains and long-term cooperation.

Related Video

Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav Exchange Sharp Verbal Blows

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Has India and the EU finalized their Free Trade Agreement (FTA)?

Yes, India and the European Union have successfully concluded negotiations for a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The deal is set to be formally announced on January 27.

How will the FTA affect car imports into India?

Tariffs on European car imports will be immediately reduced from up to 110% to 40%. Certain premium models may see further reductions to 10% over time, making them more affordable for Indian buyers.

What benefits does the FTA offer to Indian exporters?

Indian exporters of textiles, garments, gems and jewelry, engineering goods, and processed food will gain better market access and reduced duties in Europe.

What are the broader implications of this FTA?

The FTA aims to deepen India's economic integration with the EU, strengthen supply chains, attract investment, and expand India's exports, enhancing its global economic position.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 09:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
European Union Free Trade Agreement PM Modi INDIA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Deal Almost Finalised’: Commerce Secretary Confirms India-EU Trade Pact To Start Next Year
‘Deal Almost Finalised’: Commerce Secretary Confirms India-EU Trade Pact To Start Next Year
Cities
7 Killed In Massive Kolkata Warehouse Fire In Nazirabad, Several Others Injured
7 Killed In Massive Kolkata Warehouse Fire In Nazirabad, Several Others Injured
World
Under Trump Threats, Canada Pivots To India For Billion-Dollar Trade Deal, PM Carney To Visit Soon
Under Trump Threats, Canada Pivots To India For Billion-Dollar Trade Deal, PM Carney To Visit Soon
Cricket
Pakistan's 'Shameful' Plan To Disrupt T20 World Cup Over ICC-Bangladesh Row
Pakistan's 'Shameful' Plan To Disrupt T20 World Cup Over ICC-Bangladesh Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav Exchange Sharp Verbal Blows
Avimukteshwaranand Controversy: Keshav Maurya Slams ‘Crocodile Tears’ Saints Amid Avimukteshwaranand Controversy
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Dharna Enters 9th Day, CM Yogi Adityanath Says No One Above Constitution
Republic Day 2026: President Draupadi Murmu Departs with Chief Guests After Ceremony
Breaking News: PM Modi Leaves Convoy, Walks Among Public at Republic Day Event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget