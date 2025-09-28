If Rain Spoils India-Pakistan Final, Who Lifts Asia Cup? Know Rules

Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan will be played tomorrow, September 28, at the Dubai International Stadium.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, the two arch-rivals will meet in the title clash. India has already beaten Pakistan twice in this edition - once in the group stage and again in the Super Four - and now both teams are set for a third high-voltage encounter.

What happens if rain plays spoilsport?

While the weather forecast for Dubai is clear, the Asian Cricket Council has kept a reserve day (September 29) for the final.

If the match cannot be completed on the scheduled day, it will resume or be replayed the following day. However, if even the reserve day fails to produce a result, then India and Pakistan will share the Asia Cup trophy as joint champions.

Head-to-Head in T20Is

In T20 Internationals, India and Pakistan have faced each other 15 times. India leads the rivalry with 12 wins, while Pakistan has managed just three victories.

Pakistan’s most recent T20I win over India came in the 2023 Asia Cup, where they successfully chased 182 in a thriller. With history and form on their side, India will now look to add a first-ever Asia Cup final win over Pakistan to their record.

Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube.

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Hasan Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup Final: Abhishek Sharma Eyes 11 Major Records Against Pakistan

Also on ABP Live | Pakistan’s Mohammad Haris Injured During Practice Ahead Of High-Stakes Clash With India: VIDEO