Asia Cup Final: Abhishek Sharma Eyes 11 Major Records Against Pakistan

HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup Final: Abhishek Sharma Eyes 11 Major Records Against Pakistan

A memorable knock on the big night could not only deliver India the trophy but also crown Abhishek Sharma as the record-breaker of Asia Cup history.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

All eyes will be on India’s young opener Abhishek Sharma when he walks out in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan on September 28 in Dubai.

Abhishek is not only tasked with guiding India to their ninth Asia Cup title, but he also stands on the verge of creating history with a possible 11 T20I records within reach.

So far, Abhishek has amassed 309 runs in six matches this tournament. A strong knock in the final could etch his name in the record books.

Records Abhishek Could Break

Most runs in a T20I series for India – Needs 11 runs to surpass Virat Kohli’s 319 (2014 T20 WC).

Most runs by any full-member player in a T20I series – Phil Salt leads with 331; Abhishek needs 23.

Most runs in a T20I tournament overall – Needs 94 to overtake Aaron Johnson’s 402.

Most consecutive 30+ scores – One more would take him to 8 straight, beating Rohit Sharma and Rizwan.

Most runs in a single Asia Cup (India) – Needs 64 to break Suresh Raina’s 372.

Most runs in a single Asia Cup (overall) – Needs 70 to surpass Sanath Jayasuriya’s 378.

Most boundaries in a T20I series – Needs 16 more to beat Johnson’s 65.

Most 50+ scores in one Asia Cup – A half-century in the final would be his 4th, a new record.

Most runs for India in Asia Cup T20Is – Needs 121 to better Virat Kohli’s 429.

Most runs in Asia Cup T20Is (overall) – Needs 126 to surpass Pathum Nissanka’s 434.

Consecutive fifties vs Pakistan – A half-century would make him the first Indian with 3 in a row against Pakistan.

India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya/Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan Probable XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
