ICC World Test Championship: Updated Points Table After South Africa Crush Pakistan

The dynamics of the ICC World Test Champion points table have changed after Pakistan's crushing 8-wicket defeat to South Africa at home.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
After suffering a 93-run defeat against Pakistan in the first of this two-match Test series, South Africa bounced back with an 8-wicket win in Rawalpindi to level the series.

Naturally, the outcome had an effect on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table, as the Proteas inched closer to India's win percentage, with Pakistan just below them in the fifth spot.

For those wanted a clearer picture of the overall standings, let's take a look at what the ICC WTC Points Table looks like after South Africa's thumping win over Pakistan in the second Test match.

ICC WTC: Updated Points Table

Australia - Matches: 3, Won: 3, Lost: 0, Draw: 1, DED: 0, Points: 36, PCT: 100.00

Sri Lanka - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 0, Draw: 1, DED: 0, Points: 16, PCT: 66.67

India - Matches: 7, Won: 4, Lost: 2, Draw: 1, DED: 0, Points: 52, PCT: 61.90

South Africa - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Draw: 0, DED: 0, Points: 12, PCT: 50.00

Pakistan - Matches: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1, Draw: 0, DED: 0, Points: 12, PCT: 50.00

England - Matches: 5, Won: 2, Lost: 2, Draw: 1, DED: 2, Points: 26, PCT: 43.33

Bangaldesh - Matches: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 1, Draw: 1, DED: 0, Points: 4, PCT: 16.67

West Indies - Matches: 5, Won: 0, Lost: 5, Draw: 0, DED: 0, Points: 0, PCT: 0.00

 New Zealand - Matches: 0, Won: 0, Lost: 0, Draw: 0, DED: 0, Points: , PCT: 0.00

India recently beat West Indies 2-0 in a home Test series. While they are currently busy in an ODI series in Australia, which will be followed by an IND vs AUS T20 series, they will return home to take on South Africa in two Tests soon.

With IND and SA now just marginally separated from each other, those two fixtures hold immense importance for both teams from the context of the latest WTC cycle.

IND vs SA: Test Series Schedule:

India vs South Africa Test 1 - November 14, 2025

India vs South Africa Test 2 - November 22, 2025

However, it should be noted that there is still a long way to go before the ICC World Test Championship final, which will be played between the top two finishing teams in 2027. 

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 11:39 AM (IST)
