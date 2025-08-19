Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shafali Verma Dropped As BCCI Names India's Women's World Cup Team

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 04:25 PM (IST)
India Women’s ODI World Cup squad: The BCCI selection committee has finalized a 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. India will host the eight-nation tournament, scheduled to begin on September 30. In addition, the selectors have also announced the team for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia.

As expected, Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side as captain, with Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy. The competition will follow a hybrid model, under which all of Pakistan’s matches will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The most notable exclusion from the squad is batter Shafali Verma, who is currently featuring in India A vs Australia A series.

In terms of bowling, Titas Sadhu did not make the cut for the Women’s World Cup. Instead, several young talents such as Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, and Sree Charani have been given opportunities.

On the experience front, Sneh Rana has been trusted to lead the spin attack alongside Deepti Sharma. Yastika Bhatia also makes her return as the second wicketkeeper, while Richa Ghosh remains the first-choice behind the stumps.

India squad for ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK) and Sneh Rana.

India women's squad for Australia ODIs

The squad for the Australia ODI series was revealed alongside the World Cup team. The only change between the two line-ups was the inclusion of Sayali Satghare for the Australia series, as she did not find a place in the World Cup squad. Interestingly, not a single member from India’s triumphant U-19 T20 World Cup team was selected.

Ind vs Aus squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Sneh Rana.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 04:18 PM (IST)
Shafali Verma Harmanpreet Kaur INDIA Women ODI World Cup India Women ODI World Cup Squad
