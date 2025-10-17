ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Full List Of Qualified Teams After UAE Bags Final Spot

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketICC T20 World Cup 2026: Full List Of Qualified Teams After UAE Bags Final Spot

Muhammad Waseem's side completed the job with victory against Japan, eliminating Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming's side from the qualification race.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 01:30 PM (IST)
Dubai: United Arab Emirates became the 20th and last team to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after beating Japan by eight wickets in the last Asia/EAP Qualifying game here on Thursday.

Batting first, Japan were restricted to 116 for 9 and UAE surpassed the target in just 12.1 overs losing only two wickets.

UAE have claimed a ticket by virtue of securing a top-three spot at the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in Oman.

They join Nepal and Oman, who had guaranteed their spots on Wednesday, completing the final slate of 20 teams for the global tournament.

The result also made a top-three finish mathematically impossible for Qatar and Samoa, who were hoping for a Japanese win to keep their hopes alive.

The Emiratis were relentless in the field, beginning with a direct hit run out from Muhammad Farooq to remove Abhishek Anand, with Farooq also haunting fellow opener Kadowaki-Fleming, caught on the boundary off the bowling of Haider Ali.

The Japanese struggled to regroup after a powerplay of 25/3, with Haider claiming the key wicket of Esam Rahman (23) in a spell of 3/12. The side in cherry blossom pink finally found a partnership, with No.11 Abdul Samad helping wicket-keeper Wataru Miyauchi give the Japanese a fighting chance.

Playing his first game of the tournament, Miyauchi struck a valiant 45 not out from 32 balls to take his side to 116, with Samad contributing 11 in a stand of 42.

Despite the late fightback, UAE ensured they held the upper hand early in their chase, with Alishan Sharafu and the skipper racing to 36/0 in the first three overs.

Waseem (42 from 26 balls) and Sharafu (46 from 27) did fall in the chase, though the Emiratis closed out the chase in the 13th over to spark their qualification celebrations.

The 20 qualified teams are India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Nepal, Oman, UAE, Italy, Netherlands, Namibia, USA, Canada and Ireland.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
