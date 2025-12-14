Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketICC ODI Cricketer Of The Year: Winners From Last Five Years

ICC ODI Cricketer Of The Year: Winners From Last Five Years

The ICC ODI Cricketer Of The Year award celebrates the best performers in the 50-over format from a particular year. Check out who were the last five winners of the accolade.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 04:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The ICC ODI Cricketer Of The Year award is one of the most pretigious individual accolades that a player can earn in his career. 

This year's nominees reportedly include the likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Matthew Breetzke, Shai Hope, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Adil Rashid, Sikandar Raza, Mitchell Santner, and Jayden Seales.

Bar the two consecutive ducks in Australia, Kohli had a great run in the format this year, from a ton against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy, winning the tournament itself, and then back-to-back tons against South Africa to end the year, he may just be one of the favorites for the award.

While this year's winner remains to be seen, let's take a look at who all were the ICC ODI Cricketer Of The Year award winners in the last five years.

ICC ODI Cricketer Of The Year: Last 5 Winners

1) Rohit Sharma - 2019

India's Rohit Sharma was awarded the ICC ODI Cricketer Of The Year award in 2019. He was one of the best opening batsmen in that year's ICC World Cup, having scored 5 centuries, but was eliminated in the Semi-Final stage. 

Nevertheless, Rohit finished the tournament as the highest scorer with 648 runs.

2) Babar Azam - 2021

Pakistan's Babar Azam won the accolade in 2021. He amassed 405 runs from six ODI appearances, averaging an impressive 67.50, with two hundreds highlighting his tally.

3) Babar Azam - 2022

Babar Azam won the ICC ODI Cricketer Of The Year award the following year as well. In fact, he had an even better year, scoring 679 runs with an average of 84.87.

4) Virat Kohli - 2023

Virat Kohli equalled, and then surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record for most centuries in the 50-over format in 2023 during the ODI World Cup. He was the top scorer of the tournament with a whopping 765 runs with a 95.62 average.

5) Azmatullah Omarzai - 2024

Azmatullah Omarzai is the first ever winner of the ICC ODI Cricketer Of The Year award from Afghanistan. In that year, he was second-highest run-scorer as well as wicket-taker for his team.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Joe Root ICC ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award ICC ODI Cricketer Of The Year 2025 ICC ODI Cricketer Of The Year
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Australia: 10 Dead In Shooting At Jewish Religious Event On Sydney’s Bondi Beach
Australia: 10 Dead In Shooting At Jewish Religious Event On Sydney’s Bondi Beach
News
One Week After Deadly Goa Fire, Club Owners Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported Today
One Week After Deadly Goa Fire, Club Owners Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported Today
India
Messi India Tour Organiser Denied Bail, Sent To 14-Day Police Custody Over Kolkata Stadium Chaos
Messi India Tour Organiser Denied Bail, Sent To 14-Day Police Custody Over Kolkata Chaos
World
Israeli President Calls Sydney Shooting ‘Cruel Attack on Jews’, Urges Action Against Antisemitism
Israeli President Calls Sydney Shooting ‘Cruel Attack on Jews’, Urges Action Against Antisemitism
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Questions Congress Over Vote Theft Claims, Demands Proof
Air Pollution: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents in Greater Noida and Rewari
Banaskantha Violence: Mob Attacks Forest Team, 47 Cops and Officials Injured
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Turns Gas Chamber as AQI Crosses 550, GRAP-IV Restrictions Enforced Across NCR
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget