Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketICC Chief Jay Shah Extends T20 World Cup Invite To Lionel Messi

ICC Chief Jay Shah Extends T20 World Cup Invite To Lionel Messi

Jay Shah personally invited Messi to next year’s T20 World Cup in India.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 05:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi is in Delhi today for the final day of his GOAT India Tour. At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Messi met ICC President Jay Shah, who personally invited him to next year’s T20 World Cup in India and handed him tickets to attend the tournament.

Lionel Messi was accompanied by his teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. The trio met ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and DDCA President Rohan Jaitley.

During the meeting, Shah presented them with Indian cricket jerseys and extended an invitation to attend the T20 World Cup clash between India and the USA on February 7th.

At the event, Messi expressed his gratitude to fans, saying, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love you’ve shown us during our time in India. Although the trip was short and busy, the affection we received was incredible. Experiencing it firsthand was overwhelming - it felt like a beautiful kind of madness. We will definitely return to India, maybe to play a match or for another occasion. Thank you all very much."

Messi expected to head to Purana Qila

After nearly 30 minutes at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Lionel Messi departed, leaving behind unforgettable memories for the thousands of fans in Delhi who got a rare chance to interact with the football legend.

Following this successful stadium appearance, Messi is expected to head to Purana Qila for the next event on his schedule.

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jay Shah T20 World Cup Messi Lionel Messi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Sanchar Saathi Can Be Uninstalled Like Any App, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia At ABP Entrepreneur Conclave
Sanchar Saathi Can Be Uninstalled Like Any App, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia At ABP Entrepreneur Conclave
News
Watch: Amit Shah Welcomes Nitin Nabin As BJP Working President At Party HQ
Watch: Amit Shah Welcomes Nitin Nabin As BJP Working President At Party HQ
Delhi NCR
As Delhi AQI Worsens, Singapore Issues Health Advisory Amid Severe Pollution
As Delhi AQI Worsens, Singapore Issues Health Advisory Amid Severe Pollution
World
'My Son Is A Good Boy': Sydney Shooter's Mother Denies His Role In The Attack
'My Son Is A Good Boy': Sydney Shooter's Mother Denies His Role In The Attack
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chirag Paswan Credits NDA Unity for Historic Bihar Win, Rules Out Opposition Alliance
Breaking: Delhi-NCR Chokes as AQI Nears 500, Dense Fog Disrupts Flights and Traffic
Breaking: BJP Gets New National Working President as Nitin Nabin Takes Charge in Delhi
Breaking: Sydney Terror Attack Toll Rises To 16, Pakistan link Under Investigation
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Begins Germany Visit, to Meet German Leaders and Indian Diaspora
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget