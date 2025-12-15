ICC Chief Jay Shah Extends T20 World Cup Invite To Lionel Messi

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi is in Delhi today for the final day of his GOAT India Tour. At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Messi met ICC President Jay Shah, who personally invited him to next year’s T20 World Cup in India and handed him tickets to attend the tournament.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah presented India Vs Australia T20WC tickets to Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/dh3RjUhVV9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 15, 2025

ICC Chairman Jay Shah meets Lionel Messi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi! He presented the GOAT with:



• Autographed cricket bat 🏏

• Indian Cricket Team jersey 👕

• Ticket of ICC T20 World Cup match! 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/clWnivyDXN — Boundary Bro (@BoundaryBro) December 15, 2025

Lionel Messi was accompanied by his teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. The trio met ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and DDCA President Rohan Jaitley.

During the meeting, Shah presented them with Indian cricket jerseys and extended an invitation to attend the T20 World Cup clash between India and the USA on February 7th.

At the event, Messi expressed his gratitude to fans, saying, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love you’ve shown us during our time in India. Although the trip was short and busy, the affection we received was incredible. Experiencing it firsthand was overwhelming - it felt like a beautiful kind of madness. We will definitely return to India, maybe to play a match or for another occasion. Thank you all very much."

Messi expected to head to Purana Qila

After nearly 30 minutes at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Lionel Messi departed, leaving behind unforgettable memories for the thousands of fans in Delhi who got a rare chance to interact with the football legend.

Following this successful stadium appearance, Messi is expected to head to Purana Qila for the next event on his schedule.