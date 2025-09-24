Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketHussain Talat Net Worth: How Rich is Pakistan's Hussain Talat? Is He Married? PSL And PCB Salary? Find out

Hussain Talat Net Worth: How Rich is Pakistan's Hussain Talat? Is He Married? PSL And PCB Salary? Find out

Hussain Talat, part of Pakistan's ACC Asia Cup 2025 squad, bounced back from a tough defeat to India with a match-winning performance against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 round.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 05:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat, part of the squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, recently spoke about Pakistan’s defeat to India in the Super Four stage. 

While admitting the loss was painful for every player in the camp, he stressed that the setback did not dent his confidence. Pakistan bounced back strongly in their next game, securing victory over Sri Lanka.

Humble beginnings 

Talat grew up in Shahdara, Lahore, where he began playing cricket in the streets while also helping with the family business. 

His father, Malik Talat Mahmood, owned a sports store named New Lion Sports. At just 15, Hussain was managing the shop while balancing his studies and passion for cricket. Although the family initially supported his elder brother’s cricketing ambitions, they soon realized Hussain’s potential and shifted their focus to him.

His ODI debut came against South Africa on January 22, 2019, while his T20I debut was against the West Indies on April 1, 2018.

Quick Facts

  • Birthday: February 12, 1996

  • Birthplace: Lahore, Pakistan

  • Education: Bachelor’s degree

  • Religion: Islam

  • Height: 5 ft 9 in

Hussain Talat Net Worth

The Pakistani player reportedly has an estimated Net Worth of USD 1.5 million (which is around INR 13 crore)

  • PSL Salary: USD 50,000 (roughly PKR 14 million)

  • PCB Central Contract (2025–26): Category D, earning about PKR 1.5 million per month

Is Hussain Talat married?

No such information is publicly available. So, it's possible that Hussain isn't married yet.

Cricket Career Highlights

So far, Hussain Talat has featured in 4 ODIs and 21 T20Is for Pakistan. He has scored 75 runs in ODIs and 437 runs in T20Is, with two half-centuries in the shorter format. 

While he is yet to claim a wicket in ODIs, he has picked up 7 wickets in T20Is.

Talat at the ACC Asia Cup 2025 so far

In the 2025 Asia Cup, Talat played two Super Four matches. Against India (September 21), he managed only 10 runs, a performance that drew criticism as Pakistan was building momentum at that stage. 

However, he made amends in the match against Sri Lanka, scoring an unbeaten 32 runs and contributing with the ball by taking 2 wickets for 18 runs, playing a decisive role in Pakistan’s victory.

 

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 05:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
PCB PSL Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Hussain Talat Hussain Talat Married Hussain Talat Net Worth Hussain Talat Salary Hussain Talat Asia Cup Hussain Talat Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BJP Office Set On Fire, Tear Gas Shelled: Why People Are Protesting In Ladakh
BJP Office Set On Fire, Tear Gas Shelled: Why People Are Protesting In Ladakh
Election 2025
‘Rahul Gandhi To Drop H-Bomb, Plutonium Bomb In 1 Month’: Congress As CWC Highlights ‘Vote Chori’, Slams Bihar SIR
‘Rahul Gandhi To Drop H-Bomb, Plutonium Bomb In 1 Month’: Congress As CWC Highlights ‘Vote Chori’, Slams Bihar SIR
Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Asia Cup Final
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Final
Business
Markets Settle Fourth Consecutive Session In Red, Sensex About 400 Points Down
Markets Settle Fourth Consecutive Session In Red, Sensex About 400 Points Down
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget