Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat, part of the squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, recently spoke about Pakistan’s defeat to India in the Super Four stage.

While admitting the loss was painful for every player in the camp, he stressed that the setback did not dent his confidence. Pakistan bounced back strongly in their next game, securing victory over Sri Lanka.

Humble beginnings

Talat grew up in Shahdara, Lahore, where he began playing cricket in the streets while also helping with the family business.

His father, Malik Talat Mahmood, owned a sports store named New Lion Sports. At just 15, Hussain was managing the shop while balancing his studies and passion for cricket. Although the family initially supported his elder brother’s cricketing ambitions, they soon realized Hussain’s potential and shifted their focus to him.

His ODI debut came against South Africa on January 22, 2019, while his T20I debut was against the West Indies on April 1, 2018.

Quick Facts

Birthday : February 12, 1996





Birthplace : Lahore, Pakistan





Education : Bachelor’s degree





Religion : Islam





Height : 5 ft 9 in





Hussain Talat Net Worth

The Pakistani player reportedly has an estimated Net Worth of USD 1.5 million (which is around INR 13 crore)





PSL Salary : USD 50,000 (roughly PKR 14 million)





PCB Central Contract (2025–26) : Category D, earning about PKR 1.5 million per month





Is Hussain Talat married?

No such information is publicly available. So, it's possible that Hussain isn't married yet.

Cricket Career Highlights

So far, Hussain Talat has featured in 4 ODIs and 21 T20Is for Pakistan. He has scored 75 runs in ODIs and 437 runs in T20Is, with two half-centuries in the shorter format.

While he is yet to claim a wicket in ODIs, he has picked up 7 wickets in T20Is.

Talat at the ACC Asia Cup 2025 so far

In the 2025 Asia Cup, Talat played two Super Four matches. Against India (September 21), he managed only 10 runs, a performance that drew criticism as Pakistan was building momentum at that stage.

However, he made amends in the match against Sri Lanka, scoring an unbeaten 32 runs and contributing with the ball by taking 2 wickets for 18 runs, playing a decisive role in Pakistan’s victory.