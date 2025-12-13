Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsFootball'Mohabbat For Messi Since 2007': Fans Welcome Argentine Legend With Open Arms In Kolkata - WATCH

'Mohabbat For Messi Since 2007': Fans Welcome Argentine Legend With Open Arms In Kolkata - WATCH

Thousands of ecstatic fans, draped in Argentine blue and white jerseys, lined the streets from the airport to Messi's hotel.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata erupted in a frenzy on December 13, 2025, as the city hosted the dazzling opening leg of Lionel Messi's "GOAT India Tour."

The arrival of the Argentine football icon was met with an unprecedented outpouring of affection, confirming Kolkata's status as India's spiritual home of football.

Thousands of ecstatic fans, draped in Argentine blue and white jerseys, lined the streets from the airport to his hotel, chanting his name and holding aloft banners proclaiming "Welcome Back King!" and "Gracias Messi."

The atmosphere mirrored the famous reception he received during his previous visit in 2011, but the intensity was amplified by his status as a World Cup winner.

The highlight of the day will be a spectacular evening event at the venerable Salt Lake Stadium.

The stadium is expected to be packed to capacity, not only to witness Messi in person but also to celebrate the launch of his India tour.

Messi will be joined on stage by prominent personalities including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, cricket legend Sourav Ganguly, and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, uniting the worlds of politics, cricket, and cinema in tribute to the global football star.

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi Lionel Messi In India Lionel Messi India Tour
Read more
