How Many Matches Must A Team Win To Qualify As A Test Side? What ICC Rules Say

HomeSportsCricketHow Many Matches Must A Team Win To Qualify As A Test Side? What ICC Rules Say

Only ICC Full Member Nations can play Test cricket. Learn how teams from Associate Nations can qualify for the longest format, and ICC's role in the process.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Test cricket is widely considered as the pinnacle of the sport. Each match lasts multiple days, testing the participating players to their limit. 

Although much slower-paced than T20 or even ODI cricket, there often is no shortage of drama and action when two top Test sides go head to head. The recent India vs England Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is a fine example. 

However, one may wonder, just how does a team qualify for the longest format of the game, or how many matches must a team win to qualify as a Test side? Well, the process is not exactly that straightforward.

Qualifying For Test Cricket: What's The ICC Rule?

Interestingly, winning a certain number of matches does not grant a team the right to play Test cricket at the international level. Only Full Member Nations of the International Cricket Council (ICC) can compete in this format.

India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Ireland, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe are all ICC Full Member Nations.

Other countries start as Associate Members and have to work their way up to the Full Member status. To do this, they must demonstrate competitive performance in ICC matches, such as World Cups and their respective qualifiers, viable cricketing infrastructure, as well as a growing player base.

Those Associate Nations who meet these requirements can be granted Full Member status by the ICC, allowing them to play Test cricket with other Full Member nations.

International Test cricket has become even more competitive of late with the introduction of the ICC World Test Championship.

Several Full Member Nations compete with each other in this competition in a cycle that lasts around two years. New Zealand, Australia and South Africa have been crowned WTC champions so far, with India finishing as runners-up twice. 

Also check: IPL Franchise Tabled $10 Million Each For Pat Cummins, Travis Head To Ditch International Cricket: Report

Test Match Tests WTC World Test Championship Icc Rules ICC Icc Full Member Nations Icc Associate Members How To Qualify For Test Cricket Icc Test Rules Test Match Qualification
