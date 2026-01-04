Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketFrom Liton To Soumya: Meet Bangladesh’s Hindu Cricket Icons

From Liton To Soumya: Meet Bangladesh’s Hindu Cricket Icons

Diplomatic and sporting relations between India and Bangladesh have faced strain in recent times, reflected earlier in the postponement of India’s Bangladesh tour.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 05:42 PM (IST)

Incidents involving violence against members of Hindu community in Bangladesh have drawn sustained attention in recent months, with tensions rising further after the killing of two Hindu youths.

These developments spilled over into the sporting sphere as well, particularly cricket. The signing of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman by Kolkata Knight Riders triggered backlash, including criticism directed at the franchise and its owner.

The situation eventually led to BCCI instructing KKR to release the player.

Soon after, reports emerged suggesting that Bangladesh had conveyed to ICC its reluctance to travel to India for certain T20 World Cup fixtures.

Amid this backdrop, Bangladesh Cricket Board announced its squad, with Liton Das continuing as captain. Clarifications followed that Liton’s leadership role was not a special appointment for the T20 World Cup, as he has already been serving as Bangladesh’s T20I skipper.

Diplomatic and sporting relations between India and Bangladesh have faced strain in recent times, reflected earlier in the postponement of India’s Bangladesh tour, which is now scheduled to take place later this year.

Against this context, attention has also turned to the contribution of Hindu cricketers in Bangladesh's national team over the years.

Liton Das

Liton Das, a Bengali Hindu, has been a long-standing member of the Bangladesh setup. Making his international debut over a decade ago, he has represented the country in all three formats, featuring in more than 50 Tests, over 90 ODIs, and well above 100 T20 Internationals. He married Debashree Biswas Sonchita in 2019.

Soumya Sarkar

Soumya Sarkar, another Bengali Hindu cricketer, has been a regular across formats for Bangladesh. His international career includes appearances in Tests, ODIs and T20 Internationals, making him one of the more experienced players from this group.

Alok Kapali

Born into a Hindu family, Alok Kapali was among Bangladesh’s early generation of cricketers. He played a significant number of Tests and ODIs, along with a handful of T20 Internationals, during his international career.

Tapash Baisya

Tapash Baisya represented Bangladesh in both Tests and ODIs. While he has not publicly spoken about his religious beliefs, his background has often been associated with the Hindu community.

Dhiman Ghosh

Dhiman Ghosh, a wicketkeeper-batter, featured briefly for Bangladesh in limited-overs cricket, playing several ODIs and a T20 International.

Rony Talukdar

Born in Narayanganj into a Hindu family, Rony Talukdar has represented Bangladesh in white-ball cricket, including one ODI and multiple T20 Internationals.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Soumya Sarkar Liton Das BCB Bangladesh Cricket
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Save Yourself’: Trump Warns Another President After Maduro Is Taken To The US
‘Save Yourself’: Trump Warns Another President After Maduro Is Taken To The US
World
‘I’ll Wait For You’: Maduro’s Taunt At Trump Backfires, US Captures Him From Bedroom
‘I’ll Wait For You’: Maduro’s Taunt At Trump Backfires, US Captures Him From Bedroom
Cricket
Big T20 World Cup Twist: Bangladesh Refuse India Travel, Approach ICC
Big T20 World Cup Twist: Bangladesh Refuse India Travel, Approach ICC
World
'Closely Monitoring Situation': India Expresses Concern Over US Strikes In Venezuela, Urges Dialogue, Peace
India Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over US Strikes In Venezuela, Urges Dialogue, Peace
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Elderly Couple Found Murdered at Home in Delhi’s Shahdara, Police Probe Underway
US-Venezuela Crisis: US Action in Venezuela Sparks Global Debate Over Sovereignty, Oil, and Precedent
US-Venezuela Crisis: Oil or Security? Debate Grows Over US Action in Venezuela and Power Politics
Indore Water Crisis: 15 Dead After Drinking Contaminated Water, Situation Still Critical
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Four Decades of Missile Power: India’s Journey From Prithvi To K-4
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget