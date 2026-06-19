Next Cricket Sensation? 15-Year-Old From Bihar Smashes Unbeaten 306 Off 126 Balls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshara Gupta hammered an unbeaten 306 in U-19 trophy.

She achieved 306 runs from just 126 deliveries.

The 15-year-old captains Bihar's Under-19 women's team.

Akshara Gupta U-19 One-Day Knock: Bihar's production line of young cricketing talent continues to impress, and the latest name making waves is 15-year-old Akshara Gupta. The young batter delivered a remarkable performance in the BCA Women's U-19 One-Day Trophy Tournament, hammering an unbeaten triple century that has quickly caught the attention of cricket fans across the country. Representing her side at the Sandis Compound Ground in Bhagalpur, Akshara produced a batting masterclass, remaining unbeaten on 306 runs.

Akshara Gupta's Record-Breaking Innings

The Bihar Under-19 women's team captain showed complete dominance throughout her stay at the crease. Facing only 126 deliveries, she accumulated 306 runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 242.86.

Her innings included a whopping 55 fours and eight sixes as she dismantled the opposition attack from start to finish.

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Akshara's scoring rate was equally impressive. She raced to her half-century in just 16 balls before bringing up her century in only 34 deliveries. Even after reaching the three-figure mark, she continued her aggressive approach and eventually crossed the coveted 300-run milestone without being dismissed.

Such a performance is rare at any level of cricket and has instantly placed her among the most talked-about young cricketers in the domestic circuit.

Another Rising Star From Bihar

Akshara, who comes from Raxaul in the East Champaran district, has already established herself as a key figure in Bihar's youth cricket structure despite being only 15 years old.

She currently leads the Bihar Under-19 women's side and has achieved another notable milestone by becoming the first female cricketer from the state to feature in four consecutive BCCI women's tournaments within a two-year period.

Her sensational innings comes at a time when Bihar is increasingly gaining recognition for producing talented young cricketers. One of the most prominent examples is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, another teenage sensation from the state.

Currently on duty with India A, Vaibhav is set to travel to Ireland and England with the senior Indian team for T20I series later on. He recently won the Orange Cap after smashing the most runs in the latest IPL season.