Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana Celebrate India’s World Cup Win With New Tattoos

HomeSportsCricketHarmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana Celebrate India’s World Cup Win With New Tattoos

India's top women's cricket stars show off World Cup trophy tattoos post historic triumph at the DY Patil Stadium against South Africa in the final on Sunday.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are two of the biggest stars Indian women's cricket stars. 

The former recently led the national team to its very first ICC World Cup, playing a crucial knock in the semi-final, whereas the latter had consistently scored runs as an opener, including a ton against New Zealand. 

Both icons of Indian cricket have now shown off brand new tattoos (of the ICC Women's World Cup trophy) that celebrate this milestone victory, as seen on social media. 

Harmanpreet, Mandhana Show Off World Cup Tattoos

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harmann (@imharmanpreet_kaur)

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women's team uploaded an image on her official Instagram account, showing of a tattoo of the ICC Women's World Cup on her bicep. 

The post was captioned:

"Forever etched in my skin and my heart. Waited for you since Day1 and now I will see you every morning and be grateful"

Smriti Mandhana's counterpart, inked on her forearm, was seen in a video uploaded by the women's cricket X account of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) - @BCCIWomen.

Smriti Mandhana Lands ICC Team of the Tournament Spot

Smriti Mandhana finished as the second highest run-scorer of this tournament, having hit over 400 runs. 

Her innings of 45 in the final was crucial, along with Shafali Verma's 87, in providing India with a blazing start, all of which has earned her a spot in ICC's Women's World Cup 2025 Team of the Tournament. 

Check Out: 'As Long As Someone Beats Australia': New Zealand PM Reacts To India's Women's World Cup Win

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
