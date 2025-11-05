Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket'As Long As Someone Beats Australia': New Zealand PM Reacts To India's Women's World Cup Win

New Zealand's Prime Minister praised India’s World Cup-winning performance, calling it “world-class” and joked that the Kiwis are always happy when someone beats Australia.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
The Indian women's team's World Cup hopes were hanging by a thread after three consecutive losses in the group stage. However, after managing to beat New Zealand, the Women in Blue marched on to the knockouts.

They met Australia in the Semi-Final, beating them in a 330+ run chase, and then defended 298 in the Final against South Africa to be crowned world champions. 

What New Zealand's PM Said About India's WC Victory

In an interview with ANI, New Zealand's Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, congratulated India on their Women's World Cup victory, and also stated that while they would have loved to see NZ lift the trophy, they don't care as long as it is someone that beats Australia:

"I watched the highlights of the game last night against South Africa, you've tried twice before and got it on the third go wasn't it? And then I watched the pandemonium, and the celebrations in the streets across India, and it was really quite a party,"

He continued "I just want to say congratulations to them. They were outstanding, truly world-class, and they deserved to win. We're very proud of them even though we would have loved New Zealand to win, as long as someone beats Australia, that's all we care about, and that's what you guys do so well."

Australia and New Zealand have rivalries across various sports, with cricket being one of them.

The two countries, notably, met in the ICC World Cup 2015 (Men's) final, which Australia won. Even in this Women's World Cup, it was the Aussies who emerged victorious in their group stage clash with NZ. 

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
India Vs Australia India World Cup India Women's Team New Zealand PM India Women's World Cup New Zealand Pm India World Cup Statement India World Cup 2025
