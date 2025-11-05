Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Indian women's team's World Cup hopes were hanging by a thread after three consecutive losses in the group stage. However, after managing to beat New Zealand, the Women in Blue marched on to the knockouts.

They met Australia in the Semi-Final, beating them in a 330+ run chase, and then defended 298 in the Final against South Africa to be crowned world champions.

What New Zealand's PM Said About India's WC Victory

#WATCH | Auckland: On Indian cricket team winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, says, "I watched the highlights of the game last night against South Africa... I just want to say congratulations to them. They were outstanding,… pic.twitter.com/prvTVasUHX — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

In an interview with ANI, New Zealand's Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, congratulated India on their Women's World Cup victory, and also stated that while they would have loved to see NZ lift the trophy, they don't care as long as it is someone that beats Australia:

"I watched the highlights of the game last night against South Africa, you've tried twice before and got it on the third go wasn't it? And then I watched the pandemonium, and the celebrations in the streets across India, and it was really quite a party,"

He continued "I just want to say congratulations to them. They were outstanding, truly world-class, and they deserved to win. We're very proud of them even though we would have loved New Zealand to win, as long as someone beats Australia, that's all we care about, and that's what you guys do so well."

Australia and New Zealand have rivalries across various sports, with cricket being one of them.

The two countries, notably, met in the ICC World Cup 2015 (Men's) final, which Australia won. Even in this Women's World Cup, it was the Aussies who emerged victorious in their group stage clash with NZ.

