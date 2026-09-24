Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record With Historic T20 Final Glory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harmanpreet Kaur surpassed MS Dhoni's T20 captaincy record.

She registered her tenth T20 final victory as captain.

Leading India, she won Asian Games 2026 gold against Sri Lanka in the final.

Harmanpreet Breaks Dhoni Record: Harmanpreet Kaur has added another remarkable achievement to her captaincy career, moving past MS Dhoni to become the most successful captain in T20 finals. The India women’s skipper reached the milestone after leading her side to a commanding victory over Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026 final in Japan. The triumph secured India’s second successive Asian Games gold medal in women’s cricket and took Harmanpreet’s tally of T20 final wins to 10.

Harmanpreet Moves Past Dhoni

Before the Asian Games triumph, Dhoni held the record with nine T20 final victories as captain.

The former India skipper led the country to the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup title and the 2016 Asia Cup, while also guiding Chennai Super Kings to five IPL championships.

Harmanpreet has now moved one ahead of Dhoni with her 10th successful T20 final as captain.

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Dhoni sits second on the list with nine wins, followed by Rohit Sharma with eight.

Former Australia captain Meg Lanning occupies fourth place with seven T20 final victories.

India Dominate Sri Lanka In Asian Games Final

The record-breaking moment came during a hugely one-sided final. After choosing to bat first, India produced an imposing 216-run total.

Smriti Mandhana led the batting effort with a superb 79, while Richa Ghosh added an unbeaten 49 and Shafali Verma contributed 48. Their combined efforts gave Sri Lanka an enormous target to chase in the gold-medal contest.

The chase quickly turned into a rout as India’s bowlers dismantled the Sri Lankan batting line-up. Sri Lanka were eventually bowled out for just 69, handing India a massive 147-run victory.

The dominant result not only delivered another Asian Games gold but also gave Harmanpreet Kaur a place in the record books alongside the biggest names in T20 captaincy.

Her 10th final victory has now taken her past Dhoni and established a new benchmark for captains in the format.