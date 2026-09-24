IPL 2027 Auction: BCCI Drops Major Update, Venue & Month Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL 2027 player auction confirmed for Goa, India.

Ending three consecutive overseas auctions, set mid-December.

Teams undergo major player, coaching, and captaincy changes.

IPL 2027 Auction: The IPL auction is heading back to Indian soil, with Goa confirmed as the venue for the 2027 player auction in December. The decision ends a run of three consecutive overseas editions and brings one of the league’s biggest off-season events back home. The previous three auctions were staged in Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi, with the 2025 event being a two-day mega auction in Jeddah. The 2027 event will be a mini auction and is expected to be held in mid-December.

Goa Set For IPL Auction Return To India

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the development while speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

"This year, after hosting the IPL auction in three foreign locations, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi last year, we are going to host it in Goa in the month of December,"

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The return to India marks the first IPL auction in the country since the December 2022 auction in Kochi.

Goa will now take centre stage as franchises prepare to reshape their squads ahead of the 2027 season.

The exact venue and final schedule have not been formally detailed in the supplied announcement.

The decision comes as teams have already started making significant moves ahead of the new campaign.

Major IPL Changes Already Underway

One of the biggest developments has been the player swap involving Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav. Pant has returned to Delhi Capitals, while Kuldeep has moved to Lucknow Super Giants.

There has also been movement in the coaching and leadership departments. Stephen Fleming has stepped down as Chennai Super Kings head coach, with Zaheer Khan appointed as his successor.

Kolkata Knight Riders are also set for a captaincy change following Ajinkya Rahane’s retirement.

With the auction returning to India and several franchises already undergoing major changes, the Goa event is expected to be a significant milestone in shaping the IPL 2027 landscape.