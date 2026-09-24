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English NewsSportsIPLIPL 2027 Auction: BCCI Drops Major Update, Venue & Month Revealed

IPL 2027 Auction: BCCI Drops Major Update, Venue & Month Revealed

IPL 2027 is still some time away, but preparations are already underway, with the auction venue and month now finalized.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IPL 2027 player auction confirmed for Goa, India.
  • Ending three consecutive overseas auctions, set mid-December.
  • Teams undergo major player, coaching, and captaincy changes.

IPL 2027 Auction: The IPL auction is heading back to Indian soil, with Goa confirmed as the venue for the 2027 player auction in December. The decision ends a run of three consecutive overseas editions and brings one of the league’s biggest off-season events back home. The previous three auctions were staged in Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi, with the 2025 event being a two-day mega auction in Jeddah. The 2027 event will be a mini auction and is expected to be held in mid-December.

Goa Set For IPL Auction Return To India

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the development while speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

"This year, after hosting the IPL auction in three foreign locations, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi last year, we are going to host it in Goa in the month of December,"

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The return to India marks the first IPL auction in the country since the December 2022 auction in Kochi.

Goa will now take centre stage as franchises prepare to reshape their squads ahead of the 2027 season.

The exact venue and final schedule have not been formally detailed in the supplied announcement.

The decision comes as teams have already started making significant moves ahead of the new campaign.

Major IPL Changes Already Underway

One of the biggest developments has been the player swap involving Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav. Pant has returned to Delhi Capitals, while Kuldeep has moved to Lucknow Super Giants.

There has also been movement in the coaching and leadership departments. Stephen Fleming has stepped down as Chennai Super Kings head coach, with Zaheer Khan appointed as his successor.

Kolkata Knight Riders are also set for a captaincy change following Ajinkya Rahane’s retirement.

With the auction returning to India and several franchises already undergoing major changes, the Goa event is expected to be a significant milestone in shaping the IPL 2027 landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the IPL 2027 auction be held?

The IPL 2027 player auction is confirmed to be held in Goa, India. This marks its return to Indian soil after three consecutive overseas editions.

When is the IPL 2027 auction scheduled?

The IPL 2027 auction is expected to be a mini auction held in mid-December. The exact venue and final schedule have not yet been formally detailed.

Why is the 2027 auction significant for India?

The 2027 auction in Goa marks the return of the IPL auction to India after three consecutive overseas editions. The last auction held in India was in Kochi in December 2022.

Who confirmed Goa as the venue for the 2027 IPL auction?

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that Goa will host the IPL 2027 auction. He announced this development while speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Sep 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Auction BCCI IPL IPL 2027
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