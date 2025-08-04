Gautam Gambhir's Win-Loss Record As India Head Coach In Tests, ODIs, And T20Is

Gautam Gambhir’s stint as the head coach of the Indian cricket team has delivered contrasting results across formats. While his success in white-ball cricket has been notable, the red-ball format has proven more challenging.

White-Ball Success: T20Is and ODIs

Under Gambhir’s guidance, India has showcased dominant performances in the T20 format. Following a convincing 4-0 series win over South Africa and an unbeaten streak in T20 Internationals, India’s title-winning campaign in the T20 World Cup further cemented his early success.

Gambhir's tenure began after the retirement of senior pros like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the format, yet he managed to build a formidable and fearless unit from the start.

In ODIs, however, his journey started on a rough note. India lost a bilateral series 2-0 to Sri Lanka, with one game ending in a tie. But the team quickly bounced back, stringing together eight consecutive wins, which included lifting the Champions Trophy 2025.

Gambhir’s Record in T20Is:

Matches: 15

Wins: 13

Losses: 2

Win Percentage: 90%

Gambhir’s Record in ODIs:

Matches: 11

Wins: 8

Losses: 2

Tied: 1

Win Percentage: ~73%

Test Struggles: A Work in Progress

Test cricket has posed the most difficulty for Gambhir so far. India faced a shocking home series whitewash against New Zealand and later endured a 3-0 drubbing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The only saving grace came in the drawn 2-2 result against England, but India has yet to win a Test series under his leadership.

Gambhir’s Record in Tests:

Matches: 15

Wins: 5

Losses: 8

Draws: 2

Win Percentage: 33.33%

Gautam Gambhir, one of the finest openers in white-ball cricket, took over the coaching reins after a successful IPL campaign in the year 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and now looks to replicate that winning formula at the international level.

While the white-ball formats highlight his strategic sharpness, the longer format remains a space where he will aim to prove himself further.