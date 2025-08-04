Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketGautam Gambhir's Win-Loss Record As India Head Coach In Tests, ODIs, And T20Is

Gautam Gambhir's Win-Loss Record As India Head Coach In Tests, ODIs, And T20Is

Under Gambhir’s guidance, India has showcased dominant performances in white-ball cricket but struggles in Tests.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 05:26 PM (IST)

Gautam Gambhir’s stint as the head coach of the Indian cricket team has delivered contrasting results across formats. While his success in white-ball cricket has been notable, the red-ball format has proven more challenging.

White-Ball Success: T20Is and ODIs

Under Gambhir’s guidance, India has showcased dominant performances in the T20 format. Following a convincing 4-0 series win over South Africa and an unbeaten streak in T20 Internationals, India’s title-winning campaign in the T20 World Cup further cemented his early success.

Gambhir's tenure began after the retirement of senior pros like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the format, yet he managed to build a formidable and fearless unit from the start.

In ODIs, however, his journey started on a rough note. India lost a bilateral series 2-0 to Sri Lanka, with one game ending in a tie. But the team quickly bounced back, stringing together eight consecutive wins, which included lifting the Champions Trophy 2025.

Gambhir’s Record in T20Is:

Matches: 15

Wins: 13

Losses: 2

Win Percentage: 90%

Gambhir’s Record in ODIs:

Matches: 11

Wins: 8

Losses: 2

Tied: 1

Win Percentage: ~73%

Test Struggles: A Work in Progress

Test cricket has posed the most difficulty for Gambhir so far. India faced a shocking home series whitewash against New Zealand and later endured a 3-0 drubbing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The only saving grace came in the drawn 2-2 result against England, but India has yet to win a Test series under his leadership.

Gambhir’s Record in Tests:

Matches: 15

Wins: 5

Losses: 8

Draws: 2

Win Percentage: 33.33%

Gautam Gambhir, one of the finest openers in white-ball cricket, took over the coaching reins after a successful IPL campaign in the year 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and now looks to replicate that winning formula at the international level.

While the white-ball formats highlight his strategic sharpness, the longer format remains a space where he will aim to prove himself further.

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 05:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir IND Vs ENG 5th Test IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND Gautam Gambhir Coaching Record
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
India
SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remark; Rijiju Slams
SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remark; Rijiju Slams "Irresponsible Claim"
Cities
Flood Threat Still Looms Large Over Bihar, Ganga Flows Over Danger Mark | VIDEO
Flood Threat Still Looms Large Over Bihar, Ganga Flows Over Danger Mark | VIDEO
Entertainment
Panchayat Actor Asif Khan Quits Smoking After Health Scare: 'Don’t Wait For A Hospital Bed'
Panchayat Actor Asif Khan Quits Smoking After Health Scare: 'Don’t Wait For A Hospital Bed'
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Spreading Propaganda Over Pahalgam Incident
Maharastra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation of Fisheries College in Amravati to Empower Youth and Farmers
Spiritual Surge: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across India On Last Sawan Monday
Ground Report: Floods Drown Post-Kumbh Prayagraj: Over 100 Villages, Dozens of Wards Submerged
Breaking: CM Rekha Gupta To Table Two CAG Reports In Dirhi Assembly As Monsoon Session Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget