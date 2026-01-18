Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket'How Dumb': Gautam Gambhir Faces Fan Fury After Arshdeep's First-Over Wicket

Following Arshdeep's early breakthrough in 3rd ODI, social media was quick to react, slamming coach Gautam Gambhir for ignoring him in first two ODIs.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 02:50 PM (IST)

Arshdeep Singh announced his return to India's playing XI in style during IND vs NZ 3rd ODI in Indore on Sunday.

Handed the new ball, the left-arm pacer made an instant impact by dismissing New Zealand opener Henry Nicholls in the very first over of the innings.

Arshdeep's absence from playing XI in the opening two ODIs had sparked widespread debate among fans and experts alike.

The pacer was included in India XI for 3rd and final ODI in place of Prasidh Krishna i.e. for the must-win game, which India entered after suffering a defeat in the second match of the three-match series.

Following Arshdeep's early breakthrough in 3rd ODI, social media was quick to react, with several fans pointing out that his performance highlighted why he deserved a spot in the side from the start.

Gautam Gambhir India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI IND Vs NZ Arshdeep Singh
