'How Dumb': Gautam Gambhir Faces Fan Fury After Arshdeep's First-Over Wicket

Arshdeep Singh announced his return to India's playing XI in style during IND vs NZ 3rd ODI in Indore on Sunday.

Handed the new ball, the left-arm pacer made an instant impact by dismissing New Zealand opener Henry Nicholls in the very first over of the innings.

Arshdeep's absence from playing XI in the opening two ODIs had sparked widespread debate among fans and experts alike.

The pacer was included in India XI for 3rd and final ODI in place of Prasidh Krishna i.e. for the must-win game, which India entered after suffering a defeat in the second match of the three-match series.

Following Arshdeep's early breakthrough in 3rd ODI, social media was quick to react, with several fans pointing out that his performance highlighted why he deserved a spot in the side from the start.

How dumb Gautam Gambhir is, how someone can select Prasidh Krishna ahead of Arshdeep Singh.



Arshdeep Singh can perform 8/10 matches but when it comes to run machine he will perform 10/10 for opposition.pic.twitter.com/IogDVRGUPU — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) January 18, 2026

Just Imagine the stupidity of Gautham Gambhir to Bench India's Best White Ball Pacer Arshdeep Singh in the 1st 2 Games. He always gets them wickets upfrontpic.twitter.com/Yq05T1OdVD — Pakistan Cricket Team USA FC (@DoctorofCricket) January 18, 2026

I’ve always found it baffling why Arshdeep keeps getting benched. He isn’t injury-prone. He’s young. On a high-scoring venue like Indore, he comes back into the XI, strikes early in PP, concedes runs under 4 in powerplay overs. That shows, his capability



pic.twitter.com/cwwUjhuPAX — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) January 18, 2026

Gautam Gambhir keeps dropping him & Arshdeep Singh keeps proving him wrong & still finds himself on the bench.



I hope he comes out of his ego & bias, Arshdeep Singh is India's best white ball bowler after Bumrah & he should be played most games for India! pic.twitter.com/brRGrCl3aV — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) January 18, 2026

🚨After so much outrage, Gautam Gambhir is finally giving Arshdeep Singh a chance to play.👀



Arshdeep Singh is India’s best bowler after Bumrah. Keeping him out of ODIs was the biggest mistake, which is why we lost the 2nd ODI against New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/Y0ywkhhJq9 — Mention Cricket (@MentionCricket) January 18, 2026

Arshdeep Singh took a wicket immediately after coming on, yet Gautam Gambhir still doesn’t play him regularly. This is shameful.#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/tJ1wdhEgDE — SHANKAR (@Shankar0977) January 18, 2026

Arshdeep Singh should be there in every playing 11 of ODI & T20s. Gautam Gambhir is ruining his prime.pic.twitter.com/NOEESdpE5k — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) January 18, 2026