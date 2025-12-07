Gautam Gambhir Silences All 2027 World Cup Squad Speculation With Blunt Statement

India head coach Gautam Gambhir gave a straightforward response when asked whether Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal - both of whom struck superb centuries in IND vs SA ODI series - are being considered for the 2027 ODI World Cup squad.

Virat Kohli was named Player of the Series for his outstanding performances, Gaikwad and Jaiswal also made strong impressions. Gaikwad smashed 105 off 83 in the Raipur ODI, and Jaiswal delivered a match-winning unbeaten 116 in the series decider, earning Player of the Match award. Notably, both batters are not regulars in India's ODI lineup and got their opportunities only due to injuries to Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer.

"Look, first we have got to realise that ODI World Cup is two years away from now. The most important think is to stay in the present," Gambhir said at the press conference after India defeated SA by 9 wickets in the third and final ODI in Visakhapatnam.

"It's also important that young boys coming into the set-up are grabbing their opportunities. Someone like Ruturaj Gaikwad, who batted out of position. He is a quality player, we all know. We wanted to give him an opportunity in this series for the kind of form he was in with India A. He actually grabbed that opportunity with both hands, getting a hundred in the second game, when we were under pressure. We were 40 for 2 and then getting that kind of hundred was proper quality," he added.

Also on ABP Live | Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav Break Into 'Couple Dance' During Vizag ODI - Watch Video

Gambhir also praised Jaiswal, who scored a crucial ton in the series decider.

"Yashasvi as well. We have seen how much quality he has. What he does in Test cricket. Obviously, it just the start of his career, especially in white-ball cricket. Hopefully, he has a massive future ahead, and so is the case with Ruturaj," Gambhir said.