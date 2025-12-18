Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaSeagull With Chinese GPS Tracker Found Near Karnataka's Karwar Naval Base, Probe On

Seagull With Chinese GPS Tracker Found Near Karnataka's Karwar Naval Base, Probe On

A migratory seagull with a Chinese GPS tracker found near Karwar’s naval base raises curiosity, with officials probing its origin and purpose.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 08:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A migratory seagull equipped with a GPS tracking device manufactured in China was recently found along Karnataka’s Karwar coastline, prompting intrigue and cautious scrutiny due to the area’s strategic sensitivity. The bird was first noticed near Timmakka Garden in Uttara Kannada district, where locals observed an unfamiliar device attached to its body and alerted the forest department’s marine wing.

Forest officials soon intervened and secured the bird for examination, setting off a chain of inquiries given the proximity of the discovery to a major Indian naval installation.

Migratory Seagull Equipped With GPS Tracking Device

The presence of the seagull near Karwar immediately drew attention as the region houses INS Kadamba, a crucial naval base on India’s western seaboard. Residents who spotted the bird were initially unsure of the nature of the device, leading to speculation and concern. Officials confirmed that the tracker was securely fastened and appeared professionally installed, suggesting scientific rather than ad hoc use, as reported by India Today.

Karwar’s coastline is considered strategically vital, and any unusual object or activity in the vicinity typically invites careful assessment by authorities.

Tracker Linked To Chinese Research Institution

Preliminary checks by forest department officials revealed that the GPS device bore markings of the Research Centre for Eco-Environmental Sciences, which operates under the Chinese Academy of Sciences. According to officials, such tracking equipment is widely used by researchers across the globe to study migratory birds, helping scientists understand long-distance travel routes, feeding zones, and seasonal movement patterns, reported News18.

Data extracted from the tracker showed that the seagull had covered an extraordinary distance of over 10,000 kilometres, including flights through Arctic regions, before reaching India’s southern coast. These findings strengthened the view that the device was part of an ongoing scientific study rather than an intelligence-gathering effort.

Caution Remains Despite Initial Clearance

While early assessments point to a legitimate wildlife research project, authorities have not dismissed the need for further verification. The GPS unit is set to undergo a technical analysis to ensure it does not contain any additional components or capabilities beyond standard tracking functions.

Officials emphasised that vigilance is essential given INS Kadamba’s importance to national security. The naval base accommodates key Indian warships, including aircraft carriers and submarines, and ongoing expansion is expected to make it the largest naval base in the eastern hemisphere.

Similar Incident In The Recent Past

This is not the first time a tracked bird has appeared in the Karwar region. In November 2024, a war eagle fitted with a monitoring device was sighted near Baithkol port. That episode, too, concluded with authorities determining that the tracker was used solely for wildlife research, with no suspicious intent detected.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 08:47 AM (IST)
