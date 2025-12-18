Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Cricket fans in Lucknow were left frustrated on Wednesday evening after the fourth T20 International between India and South Africa was abandoned without a single delivery being bowled. A dense blanket of smog enveloped the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, reducing visibility to unsafe levels and making play impossible.

Despite hours of waiting and repeated inspections, conditions failed to improve, forcing match officials to call off the contest entirely. What was meant to be a crucial game in the five-match series instead became another reminder of how winter pollution and fog continue to disrupt international cricket in north India.

Shashi Tharoor Questions Venue Choice

Reacting to the washout, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor raised questions over the choice of venue. In a post on X, Tharoor argued that the match should have been hosted in Thiruvananthapuram rather than a north Indian city grappling with severe smog.

Cricket fans have been waiting in vain for the #INDVSSAODI to start in Lucknow. But thanks to dense smog, pervasive in most north Indian cities, and an AQI of 411, visibility is too poor to permit a game of cricket. They should’ve scheduled the game in Thiruvananthapuram, where… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 17, 2025

He pointed to stark differences in air quality, noting that while several northern cities were experiencing hazardous conditions, Thiruvananthapuram’s AQI was far lower at the time. Tharoor said fans had been waiting in vain for the match to begin, only to see it abandoned due to poor visibility caused by pollution.

Smog Chokes North Indian Cities

Lucknow was not alone in battling poor air quality. Cities across north India, including New Delhi, Agra and Chandigarh, remained shrouded in thick smog. Delhi recorded an AQI of 334, categorised as “very poor”, while official data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed Lucknow’s AQI at 171, placing it in the “moderate” category.

However, air quality varied across the city. Three monitoring stations—Kendriya Vidyalaya, Lalbagh, and Talkatora District Industries Center—reported AQI levels above 200, indicating “poor” air quality. The smog was visibly thick around the stadium, raising concerns for player safety, especially for fielders tracking the ball under lights.

Multiple Inspections, No Improvement

Match officials conducted as many as six inspections over a span of more than three hours. The first assessment took place at 6:50 pm, followed by checks at 7:30 pm, 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm and finally at 9:25 pm.

During one inspection, umpires carried out an on-field visibility test, with officials positioned at different points on the ground to judge whether they could see each other clearly. At one stage, spectators in the stands could not see the centre of the pitch. BCCI vice-president and UPCA president Rajiv Shukla also stepped onto the field to assess conditions, but the verdict remained unchanged: visibility was unfit for play.

Fans who had turned up in large numbers waited patiently throughout the evening, only to leave the stadium disappointed.

AQI Figures Spark Confusion

As concerns over air quality grew, conflicting AQI numbers began circulating online. While some platforms reported AQI levels crossing 400 on Wednesday evening, the Uttar Pradesh government dismissed those figures as misleading.

In an official statement, the government said Lucknow’s AQI stood at 174, indicating moderate air quality, and cautioned against relying on data sourced from private air-quality apps shared on social media and other platforms.

Safety Concerns Take Centre Stage

The thick smog hovering over the stadium posed serious safety risks. Fielders would have struggled to track the ball in the air, particularly under floodlights. South Africa’s players, who briefly came out for a light warm-up, were soon forced back into the dressing room as the fog refused to lift.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was also seen wearing a face mask on the field, underlining the severity of the conditions. Despite extended warm-up routines and constant monitoring, visibility never reached acceptable levels, leaving officials with no option but to abandon the match.

Not the First Fog-Related Abandonment

This was not an unprecedented moment in international cricket. In December 1998, thick fog in Faisalabad led to the abandonment of the third Test between Pakistan and Zimbabwe. That decision sparked debate at the time, with critics arguing conditions later improved. The PCB was questioned for scheduling a winter Test at a venue notorious for December fog, though the outcome proved historic for Zimbabwe, sealing their maiden Test series win.

Steyn Recalls Poor Visibility Off the Field

Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn, in Lucknow for commentary duties, shared his own experience of the city’s low visibility. Recalling a visit to a local mall the previous evening, Steyn said conditions were so bad that visibility was limited to just a few metres, adding to concerns that things could worsen.

Winter Scheduling Under Scrutiny Again

The Lucknow washout has once again put the BCCI’s Tours and Fixtures Committee under the spotlight. Critics have questioned the logic of hosting day-night international matches in northern and eastern India during peak winter, when fog and pollution have repeatedly disrupted play in recent years.

While the BCCI had earlier avoided similar backlash after the third T20I in Dharamsala went ahead despite foggy mountain conditions, the abandonment in Lucknow has reignited debate over whether winter scheduling needs a serious rethink.

Series Situation and What Lies Ahead

India continue to lead the five-match T20I series 2-1. With the Lucknow game washed out, all eyes now turn to the final match, scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on December 19—where teams and fans alike will hope for clearer skies and uninterrupted cricket.