Heading To Delhi? These Vehicles Are Now Banned From Entry-Check The New Rules

If you are planning to travel to Delhi, it is important to familiarise yourself with the latest vehicle entry rules aimed at tackling air pollution. Authorities have tightened restrictions on non-compliant vehicles, allowing entry only to those meeting the latest emission standards. The measures include strict checks at city borders, fuel restrictions at petrol pumps and a complete halt on the transport of construction material. Passengers using inter-state buses may also face inconvenience as enforcement is stepped up across the National Capital.

Planning To Enter Delhi? Read These Rules Carefully

Only BS-VI compliant vehicles allowed to enter Delhi under the latest pollution control measures.

BS-II, BS-III and BS-IV vehicles are barred from entering the national capital.

Outstation vehicles already operating in Delhi will also be checked by enforcement teams.

Vehicles found below prescribed emission standards will be seized by authorities.

Fuel, Transport & Construction Curbs

No PUC, no fuel: Petrol pumps are under digital monitoring, and vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control certificate will be denied fuel.

Inter-state bus passengers may face inconvenience, as many buses are still operating on BS-IV diesel engines.

Transportation of construction material has been completely halted to control dust pollution.

Vehicles Exempt From Restrictions

CNG and electric vehicles are exempt from the curbs.

Restrictions apply only to petrol and diesel vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission norms.

In its submission to Supreme Court, the CAQM said it had analysed the emissions generated by these older vehicles and found them significantly higher than those compliant with the current BS-VI norms. The commission warned that continued operation of such vehicles posed a serious threat to public health, prompting the court to roll back its earlier protection.