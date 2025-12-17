Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsHeading To Delhi? These Vehicles Are Now Banned From Entry-Check The New Rules

Heading To Delhi? These Vehicles Are Now Banned From Entry-Check The New Rules

In its submission to Supreme Court, the CAQM said it had analysed the emissions generated by these older vehicles and found them significantly higher than those compliant with the current BS-VI norms.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 05:55 PM (IST)
If you are planning to travel to Delhi, it is important to familiarise yourself with the latest vehicle entry rules aimed at tackling air pollution. Authorities have tightened restrictions on non-compliant vehicles, allowing entry only to those meeting the latest emission standards. The measures include strict checks at city borders, fuel restrictions at petrol pumps and a complete halt on the transport of construction material. Passengers using inter-state buses may also face inconvenience as enforcement is stepped up across the National Capital.

Planning To Enter Delhi? Read These Rules Carefully

  • Only BS-VI compliant vehicles allowed to enter Delhi under the latest pollution control measures.
  • BS-II, BS-III and BS-IV vehicles are barred from entering the national capital.
  • Outstation vehicles already operating in Delhi will also be checked by enforcement teams.
  • Vehicles found below prescribed emission standards will be seized by authorities.

Fuel, Transport & Construction Curbs

  • No PUC, no fuel: Petrol pumps are under digital monitoring, and vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control certificate will be denied fuel.
  • Inter-state bus passengers may face inconvenience, as many buses are still operating on BS-IV diesel engines.
  • Transportation of construction material has been completely halted to control dust pollution.

Vehicles Exempt From Restrictions

  • CNG and electric vehicles are exempt from the curbs.
  • Restrictions apply only to petrol and diesel vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission norms.

In its submission to Supreme Court, the CAQM said it had analysed the emissions generated by these older vehicles and found them significantly higher than those compliant with the current BS-VI norms. The commission warned that continued operation of such vehicles posed a serious threat to public health, prompting the court to roll back its earlier protection.

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 05:55 PM (IST)
Pollution Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI Delhi Air
Delhi NCR
Old Vehicles To Face Action In Delhi-NCR As SC Lifts Protection
Old Vehicles To Face Action In Delhi-NCR As SC Lifts Protection
States
Kabaddi Player Murder Case: Gangster Harpinder Singh Killed In Mohali Encounter
Kabaddi Player Murder Case: Gangster Harpinder Singh Killed In Mohali Encounter
India
MEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Threats To India’s Envoy And Anti-India Remarks
MEA Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Threats To India’s Envoy And Anti-India Remarks
World
Imran Khan ‘Held In Death Cell’ At Pakistan's Adiala Jail, Sons Share Chilling Account
Imran Khan ‘Held In Death Cell’ At Pakistan's Adiala Jail, Sons Share Chilling Account
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Berlin, Receives Warm Welcome at Airport
Breaking: Eight Children Injured as Speeding Vehicle Hits School Van in Jaipur
PM Modi In Ethopian Parliament: India, Ethiopia Elevate Ties to Strategic Partnership, Strengthen Trade, Technology, and Agriculture
PM Praliamentry Address: PM Modi Praises Ethiopia’s Heritage, Strengthens Ties in Parliamentary Address
Goa NightClub Fire : Luthra Brothers Reach Goa, to Be Produced Before Court Today
