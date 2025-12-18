Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
1995 Case Conviction: Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Resigns From Maharashtra Cabinet

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 08:07 AM (IST)
Maharashtra Sports Minister and NCP leader Manikrao Kokate resigned on Wednesday following his conviction in a 1995 cheating and forgery case. Governor Acharya Devvrat stripped him of his ministerial portfolios after the verdict and reassigned the departments to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Two-Year Jail Term In 1995 Case

Kokate, an NCP MLA from the Sinnar constituency in Nashik district, was convicted by a Nashik court and sentenced to two years’ imprisonment in a cheating and forgery case linked to a state government housing scheme. He was also fined Rs 50,000.

Portfolios Reallocated To Ajit Pawar

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Devvrat said, “I have received your letter dated December 17, 2025, recommending to allocate the portfolio of Sports and Youth Welfare, Minority Development and Aukaf held by Adv Manikrao Saraswati Shivaji Kokate to Shri Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister (Finance and Planning, State Excise).”

“I hereby convey my approval to your abovementioned recommendation,” the Governor added.

Shift From Agriculture To Sports Ministry

After the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government was formed in December last year, Kokate was initially allotted the agriculture portfolio. However, following a series of controversial remarks and incidents, he was moved to the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, which senior leaders had described as a comparatively less prominent assignment, after a warning from NCP chief Ajit Pawar.

Previous Controversies

Kokate had previously courted controversy during the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature when a video allegedly showing him playing a game on his mobile phone during proceedings went viral, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition.

Appeal Rejected, Arrest Warrant Issued

On Tuesday, the Nashik district and sessions court upheld the order of a first-class judicial magistrate, confirming the two-year jail term and fine imposed on Kokate. After dismissing his appeal against the earlier verdict, the court issued an arrest warrant against him on Wednesday.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 08:07 AM (IST)
Maharashtra Maharashtra Government Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate
