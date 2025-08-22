First Ever In Cricket: Matthew Breetzke Achieves Historic ODI Milestone

South Africa is currently touring Australia for a three-match ODI series, leading 1-0 after winning the first encounter.

Matthew Breetzke, who impressed with a half-century in the opener, continued his remarkable form by scoring 88 runs in the second ODI, making him the first batsman in the world to achieve a unique milestone in ODI cricket.

Breetzke’s Historic Performance

In the second match, South Africa batted first after winning the toss, and Breetzke delivered another stellar innings, scoring 88 runs, including 8 fours and 2 sixes. This made him the first player to register 50+ scores in his first four ODI innings.

Breetzke’s Scores in First Four ODI Matches

150 runs off 148 balls vs New Zealand, Lahore

83 runs off 84 balls vs Pakistan, Karachi

57 runs off 56 balls vs Australia, Cairns

88 runs off 78 balls vs Australia, Mackay

Matthew Breetzke debuted in February 2025 against New Zealand, scoring a stunning 150 runs. He followed it with 83 against Pakistan, 57 in the first ODI versus Australia, and now 88 in his fourth ODI match, showcasing his incredible consistency at the international level.

While Navjot Singh Sidhu began his career with four consecutive 50+ scores, his feat came over the span of five matches. In contrast, Matthew Breetzke has managed to score half-centuries in each of his first four ODIs.

Kepler Wessels also recorded four successive half-centuries in his initial four games for South Africa. However, those matches occurred after he had already represented Australia 54 times, following his famous nationality switch.

Another world record

Matthew Breetzke already has a world record to his name, having scored 150 on his ODI debut against New Zealand in Lahore during the tri-series in Pakistan earlier this year—the highest score by any player on debut.

Also on ABP Live | How Much Does Shreyas Iyer Earn? BCCI Contract + IPL Salary Explained

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup 2025: Team India’s Practice Schedule Revealed