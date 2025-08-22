Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketFirst Ever In Cricket: Matthew Breetzke Achieves Historic ODI Milestone

First Ever In Cricket: Matthew Breetzke Achieves Historic ODI Milestone

Matthew Breetzke debuted in February 2025 against New Zealand and ever since then he has shown incredible consistency at the international level.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 02:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

South Africa is currently touring Australia for a three-match ODI series, leading 1-0 after winning the first encounter.

Matthew Breetzke, who impressed with a half-century in the opener, continued his remarkable form by scoring 88 runs in the second ODI, making him the first batsman in the world to achieve a unique milestone in ODI cricket.

Breetzke’s Historic Performance

In the second match, South Africa batted first after winning the toss, and Breetzke delivered another stellar innings, scoring 88 runs, including 8 fours and 2 sixes. This made him the first player to register 50+ scores in his first four ODI innings.

Breetzke’s Scores in First Four ODI Matches

150 runs off 148 balls vs New Zealand, Lahore

83 runs off 84 balls vs Pakistan, Karachi

57 runs off 56 balls vs Australia, Cairns

88 runs off 78 balls vs Australia, Mackay

Matthew Breetzke debuted in February 2025 against New Zealand, scoring a stunning 150 runs. He followed it with 83 against Pakistan, 57 in the first ODI versus Australia, and now 88 in his fourth ODI match, showcasing his incredible consistency at the international level.

While Navjot Singh Sidhu began his career with four consecutive 50+ scores, his feat came over the span of five matches. In contrast, Matthew Breetzke has managed to score half-centuries in each of his first four ODIs.

Kepler Wessels also recorded four successive half-centuries in his initial four games for South Africa. However, those matches occurred after he had already represented Australia 54 times, following his famous nationality switch.

Another world record

Matthew Breetzke already has a world record to his name, having scored 150 on his ODI debut against New Zealand in Lahore during the tri-series in Pakistan earlier this year—the highest score by any player on debut.

Also on ABP Live | How Much Does Shreyas Iyer Earn? BCCI Contract + IPL Salary Explained

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup 2025: Team India’s Practice Schedule Revealed

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 02:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Matthew Breetzke Matthew Breetzke Record Matthew Breetzke ODI Milestone
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
Cities
Stray Dogs Must Be Vaccinated, Released In Same Area: Supreme Court Modifies Previous Order
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Cities
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
World
Israel Warns Of Gaza City’s Destruction Unless Hamas Accepts Cease-Fire Terms
Israel Warns Of Gaza City’s Destruction Unless Hamas Accepts Cease-Fire Terms
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Breaking: Supreme Court To Deliver Key Verdict On Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget