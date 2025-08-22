Asia Cup 2025: Team India’s Practice Schedule Revealed

Asia Cup 2025, beginning on September 9, will be played in the T20 format. For the first time, Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the tournament, and the defending champions are once again seen as one of the strongest contenders for the title.

Meanwhile, the schedule for India’s practice sessions ahead of the event has also been confirmed.

Practice to Begin on September 5

India will open its Asia Cup campaign on September 10 against UAE at the Dubai International Stadium.

Before that, the team will begin practice from September 5, giving players five days to prepare, RevSportz reported. This tournament also marks India’s return to the T20I format after a gap of seven months.

India Returns to T20Is After Long Break

The last time India played a T20 international was against England in February. Since then, the focus has been on Tests, including a five-match series against England where players like Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah impressed. The Asia Cup will also feature several fresh faces making their debut in the tournament.

Focus on Surya’s Comeback

All eyes will also be on captain Suryakumar Yadav, who is returning to international cricket after recovering from injury and surgery. His form will play a crucial role in India’s campaign.

Dubai to Host India’s Early Matches

India will play its first two matches in Dubai, including the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on September 14. The team will arrive in Dubai ahead of the tournament to begin practice there itself.

