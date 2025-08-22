Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: Team India’s Practice Schedule Revealed

Asia Cup 2025: Team India’s Practice Schedule Revealed

India will open its Asia Cup campaign on September 10 against UAE at the Dubai International Stadium.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 10:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Asia Cup 2025, beginning on September 9, will be played in the T20 format. For the first time, Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the tournament, and the defending champions are once again seen as one of the strongest contenders for the title.

Meanwhile, the schedule for India’s practice sessions ahead of the event has also been confirmed.

Practice to Begin on September 5

India will open its Asia Cup campaign on September 10 against UAE at the Dubai International Stadium.

Before that, the team will begin practice from September 5, giving players five days to prepare, RevSportz reported. This tournament also marks India’s return to the T20I format after a gap of seven months.

India Returns to T20Is After Long Break

The last time India played a T20 international was against England in February. Since then, the focus has been on Tests, including a five-match series against England where players like Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah impressed. The Asia Cup will also feature several fresh faces making their debut in the tournament.

Focus on Surya’s Comeback

All eyes will also be on captain Suryakumar Yadav, who is returning to international cricket after recovering from injury and surgery. His form will play a crucial role in India’s campaign.

Dubai to Host India’s Early Matches

India will play its first two matches in Dubai, including the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on September 14. The team will arrive in Dubai ahead of the tournament to begin practice there itself.

Also on ABP Live | India Playing XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup 2025: 5 Indian Players Who Won't Step On Field Despite Being In Squad

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 10:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Shubman Gill Asia Cup SANJU SAMSON Asia Cup 2025 India Practice Schedule Asia Cup
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'PM Modi Will Conduct Last Rites Nitish Kumar's Politics In Gaya': Lalu Prasad Yadav's Dig At NDA
Ahead Of Modi's Gaya Visit, Lalu Prasad Says 'PM Will Conduct The Last Rites Of...'
Cities
MCD Orders Stray Dogs To Be Rounded Up Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing
MCD Orders Stray Dogs To Be Rounded Up Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing
World
Trump Wins Supreme Court Backing To Cut Nearly $800 Million In Minority, LGBTQ Health Research
Trump Wins Supreme Court Backing To Cut Nearly $800 Million In Minority, LGBTQ Health Research
Cricket
India Playing XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
India XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget