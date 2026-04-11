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HomeSportsCricketCSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs

CSK vs DC Toss Update And Playing XIs: Attention now turns to Chepauk as Chennai prepares to face Delhi Capitals.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 07:13 PM (IST)

CSK vs DC Toss Update, Playing XIs: Three consecutive losses have put Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under early pressure this season. They were completely outclassed by Rajasthan Royals, but responded with improved batting performances against Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, managing scores in excess of 200 in both encounters.

Attention now turns back to Chepauk as they prepare to face Delhi Capitals. With home advantage, strong crowd backing, and a chance to reset, CSK will be aiming to revive their campaign and return to winning ways.

Toss Update: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to field.

Playing XIs

CSK playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed.

DC playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK captain, said about the toss: "The pitch does look a bit on the drier side. We were actually 50-50 about the toss, but it’s good to back ourselves. The aim is to put our best foot forward today, get that first win and get on the points table. That’s what we’ve been trying over the last couple of games as well. Like I mentioned in the press conference, we’ve been improving in all departments. The batting has been doing really well, it’s just a few key moments where we’ve missed out, and those are the areas we need to capitalise on. But overall, everyone is in a good space and really eager to go.

"For those asking about MS Dhoni, he’s at the hotel watching and supporting us. But yes, very soon, you’ll see him out on the ground."

Axar Patel, DC skipper, said: We would like to bowl first because the pitch looks good, and whatever score is set, we would prefer to chase it. The IPL is a long tournament and the dressing room atmosphere is very relaxed. The discussion has been around focusing on what we can control, once we reach a certain point, there’s no need to overthink things.

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About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 07:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant MS Dhoni CSK Vs DC IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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