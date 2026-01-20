India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rajasthan CM Face Question: Sachin Pilot Says 'Can’t Predict Future'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Sachin Pilot on Tuesday sidestepped questions on his future ambitions in Rajasthan, saying he is currently doing what the Congress party has assigned to him and will remain focused on his responsibilities. Speaking at ABP Network 2047, the senior Congress leader said he could not predict what would happen in the future, but emphasised that the party had given him several opportunities and it was now his turn to help groom younger leaders. “What is destined will happen-no one can take it away,” Pilot said, invoking the Bhagavad Gita’s message of doing one’s duty without being fixated on results. He also sought to dismiss speculation of differences with former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, saying he had “no differences” with him and noting that Gehlot had devoted nearly 50 years to the Congress.

Window To Skill Youth

Pilot also spoke on India’s demographic advantage, calling the country “young” but warning that the advantage would not last forever. He said that in two decades today’s youth would no longer be young and India could face ageing pressures similar to Europe and Japan. Stressing that the next 20-22 years are crucial, Pilot urged an aggressive national focus on skilling and employment. “We have a golden opportunity… we have to tap our potential. We still have to achieve a lot,” he said, adding that challenges would grow and the country would need sustained hard work.

Congress vs BJP On Democracy

Asked why he could not be made Congress president, Pilot said he was already leading as a general secretary and defended the party’s leadership structure. He said it was important to highlight Congress having a Dalit president, arguing that representation and inclusivity cannot be treated as footnotes.

Pilot backed Rahul Gandhi as the key opposition face, saying Gandhi was raising issues such as farmers’ concerns and unemployment, and argued that politics must go beyond vote calculations.