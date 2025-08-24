Cheteshwar Pujara Retires From All Formats Of Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara retirement: Veteran Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has officially announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. Known for his classical technique and dogged determination, Pujara has been a cornerstone of India’s Test batting lineup for over a decade.

He last played a Test for India in June 2023, during the WTC final against Australia at Lord’s.

The cricketing community has widely praised Pujara for his contributions, calling him one of the finest Test batsmen of his generation.

Cheteshwar Pujara made his international debut in 2008 and quickly became known for his ability to anchor innings and grind out runs under pressure. His resilience and patience have played a pivotal role in many historic Indian victories, particularly in challenging overseas conditions.

'Impossible to put into words what it truly meant'

'Impossible to put into words what it truly meant'

Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of…

Over his career, Pujara amassed numerous centuries and crucial knocks that helped India secure landmark Test series wins in Australia, England, and other cricketing strongholds.

His retirement marks the end of an era for India’s Test cricket, leaving behind a legacy of grit, commitment, and unwavering professionalism.

A Look Back at Cheteshwar Pujara’s Career

Cheteshwar Pujara had a distinguished career for India, featuring in 103 Test matches and 5 ODIs. In Tests, he amassed a total of 7,195 runs, with his highest score being 206. Over his long career, Pujara recorded 19 centuries, 35 half-centuries, and 3 double centuries, establishing himself as one of India’s most reliable middle-order batsmen.

In the ODI format, Pujara had limited opportunities, scoring just 51 runs in his 5 appearances. His remarkable consistency and temperament in Test cricket, especially in challenging conditions, earned him the reputation of being a cornerstone of India’s batting lineup for over a decade.