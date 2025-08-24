Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Cheteshwar Pujara's Net Worth - Properties, Assets & More

Since Cheteshwar Pujara is not currently part of Team India or the IPL, his income is relatively modest compared to other modern-day cricketers.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian cricket’s dependable batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has recently bid farewell to international cricket, but his grit and unforgettable innings will always keep him alive in the memories of fans.

On this special occasion, let’s take a look at his wealth, lifestyle, and cricketing journey.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s Net Worth

While there is no official confirmation regarding his net worth, media reports estimate Pujara’s total assets at around ₹24 crore. His monthly earnings are said to be close to ₹15 lakh, which mostly come from domestic cricket and brand endorsements.

A Life of Simplicity

Unlike many fellow cricketers who flaunt tattoos, expensive watches, or a fleet of luxury cars, Pujara is admired for his simple lifestyle and grounded personality. However, reports suggest that he does own a few premium cars, including a BMW 5-Series, Audi A6, and Mercedes-Benz.

A Solid Career

Cheteshwar Pujara was often called the “wall” of India’s Test team. Once he settled at the crease, opposition bowlers found it extremely difficult to dismiss him. Over his career, he played 103 Test matches and scored 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

In ODIs, he appeared in just five matches, managing 51 runs, and he never represented India in T20 internationals. Pujara's cricketing legacy remains one of patience, resilience, and unmatched determination at the crease.

Pujara's retirement post

“As a little boy from the small town of Rajkot, along with my parents, I set out to aim for the stars; and dreamt to be a part of the Indian cricket team. Little did I know then that this game would give me so much – invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all a chance to represent my State and this great Nation,” Pujara wrote in a statement.

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Cheteshwar Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement Cheteshwar Pujara Net Worth
