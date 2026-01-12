History Made: Mohammad Nabi & Son Hasan Isakhil Script Cricket Folklore In BPL

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketHistory Made: Mohammad Nabi & Son Hasan Isakhil Script Cricket Folklore In BPL

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi and his son, Hasan Isakhil, made history with a record partnership in the BPL, guiding Noakhali Express to a famous 41-run win.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 03:15 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A truly once-in-a-generation moment unfolded in the Bangladesh Premier League when Afghanistan legend Mohammad Nabi and his son Hasan Isakhil walked out to bat together for Noakhali Express against Dhaka Capitals on January 11, 2026.

The rare sight of a father and son sharing the crease at the highest professional level instantly turned the contest into a piece of cricketing history. What followed was not just symbolic, it was match-defining.

Hasan and Nabi didn’t merely participate; they took control of the game, putting together a partnership that became the heartbeat of Noakhali’s innings and powered them towards a dominant win.

A Partnership That Made Cricket History

This was the first time ever that a father and son batted together in a major professional cricket tournament.

Mohammad Nabi, one of Afghanistan’s most decorated cricketers, and his teenage son Hasan Isakhil created a landmark moment when they came together at the crease during a tricky phase of the innings.

Their 53-run fourth-wicket partnership also rewrote Noakhali Express’ record books. It became the highest fourth-wicket stand in the franchise’s T20 history, surpassing the previous best of 32 runs.

The stand ended when Nabi was dismissed for 17, but by then the damage had already been done.

Hasan Isakhil’s Commanding Knock

Before being joined by his father, Hasan had already laid a powerful foundation. Opening the batting alongside Soumya Sarkar, the young Afghan produced a blazing start as the duo raced to 101 runs in just 9.2 overs.

Sarkar departed for 48, and wickets soon followed with Shahadat Hossain and Habibur also falling in quick succession.

Despite the collapse around him, Hasan remained composed and controlled the tempo, ensuring the innings did not lose momentum. His ability to shift gears and build partnerships showed maturity far beyond his years.

Nabi Adds Experience

When Mohammad Nabi walked in, the situation demanded stability. The Afghan veteran provided exactly that, rotating strike, finding boundaries when required and allowing his son to continue attacking.

Their calm presence in the middle brought order back to Noakhali’s innings and pushed them beyond a competitive total.

Thanks largely to Hasan Isakhil’s brilliant 92, Noakhali Express posted a strong 184 for 7. The target proved too steep for Dhaka Capitals, who were bowled out for 143 in 18.2 overs, handing Noakhali a 41-run victory.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Hasan Isakhil perform in the match?

Hasan Isakhil scored a brilliant 92, laying a powerful foundation for Noakhali Express's innings and showing maturity beyond his years.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammad Nabi BPL Bangladesh Cricket Hasan Isakhil
