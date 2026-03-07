Ahmedabad Traffic Advisory: Police Announce Major Road Closures For T20 WC Final

Ahmedabad Traffic Advisory for India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final: To ensure smooth conduct of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand, the Ahmedabad City Police has issued a comprehensive traffic notification. With over 1.2 lakh fans expected at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 8, significant diversions and road closures will be in effect from 10:00 AM until 2:00 AM the following morning.

Key Road Closures & Restricted Routes

The following stretches will be entirely off-limits to general vehicular traffic:

Janpath T-Junction to Stadium Main Gate: Closed for all private vehicles.

Krupa Residency T-Junction to Motera Village T-Junction: Restricted access to manage crowd flow.

Authorized Access Only: Only vehicles with valid ICC/Police parking passes, emergency services (Ambulances, Fire Brigade), and local residents with ID proof will be permitted on these routes.

Recommended Alternative Routes

Commuters and fans are advised to use the following diversions to avoid the "stadium bottleneck":

From Tapovan Circle: Use the route via ONGC Crossroads → Visat T-Junction → Janpath T-Junction → AEC Powerhouse Crossroads → Prabodh Raval Circle.

From Krupa Residency: Divert through Sharan Status Crossroads → Bhat-Koteshwar Road toward Apollo Circle.

Public Transport Enhancements

To ease the burden on city roads, Ahmedabad authorities have announced extended services:

Ahmedabad Metro: Trains will run at an increased frequency of every 5 minutes during peak arrival and departure times. Services have been extended until 1:30 AM on Monday morning.

AMTS/BRTS: Special "World Cup Shuttle" buses will operate from major city hubs directly to designated drop-off points near the stadium.

Defending champions India face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final tomorrow, March 8, at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. In-form Sanju Samson and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah lead India’s quest for a historic title defense. However, the "Black Caps" remain India’s kryptonite, having never lost to them in T20 World Cups. Can India finally break the Sunday jinx?