Boycott Off: Pakistan To Play UAE After ICC Dismisses Referee Removal Request In Handshake Row

Pakistan have stepped back from their threat to withdraw from the Asia Cup, confirming they will play their decisive Group A clash against the UAE on Wednesday, September 17, in Dubai.

The turnaround came after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi reportedly held discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Their intervention followed mounting tension over the “handshake snub” that erupted during Pakistan’s loss to India on Sunday.

Although the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected Pakistan’s appeal to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the tournament, sources indicated he will not oversee Wednesday’s game. Instead, Richie Richardson, also appointed by the ICC, will take charge of the fixture.

Threat of Boycott Ends

Pakistan had earlier warned they might pull out of the competition if Pycroft remained involved, accusing him of failing to act when several Indian players, including captain Suryakumar Yadav, declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after Sunday’s contest.

The uncertainty deepened on Tuesday when Pakistan cancelled their pre-match press conference, sparking speculation about a boycott. However, the squad, led by Salman Ali Agha, trained at the ICC Academy later in the day, signalling they were preparing as usual.

A withdrawal would have ended Pakistan’s campaign, leaving them short of a place in the Super 4 stage. After their heavy defeat to India, they now need a win against the UAE to keep their hopes alive.

Fallout from the Handshake Snub

The controversy stems from India’s refusal to observe the post-match handshake tradition. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skipped the presentation ceremony, while coach Mike Hesson voiced the team’s disappointment.

Suryakumar Yadav defended his stance, saying, “a few things in life are beyond sportsman spirit.” He had avoided shaking hands both at the toss and after sealing India’s chase of 128 runs, walking straight to the dressing room with teammate Shivam Dube. An Indian official was seen closing the door behind them.

The Indian skipper also dedicated the win to the armed forces and victims of the April terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Political Backdrop

Sunday’s clash was the first India–Pakistan meeting since the Pahalgam attack and subsequent cross-border hostilities in May. In the lead-up, several Indian politicians and ex-cricketers had called for a boycott, but the team proceeded after getting government approval. Bilateral cricket remains off-limits, though multilateral fixtures like the Asia Cup continue under official clearance.

Suryakumar later suggested the handshake snub was pre-planned, noting that the Indian government and the BCCI shared the same stance. Sources told India Today he intends to maintain the no-handshake policy if the sides meet again in the Super 4, scheduled for Sunday, September 21, provided Pakistan defeat the UAE.

Heated Reactions

The row has sparked heated exchanges online and on television. Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf used a derogatory term for Suryakumar during a live show, later offering an odd clarification after facing criticism. World Cup-winning bowler Madan Lal condemned Yousuf’s comment, calling it a poor reflection on Pakistan’s cricket fraternity.

Meanwhile, India have shifted focus back to cricket, training at the ICC Academy ahead of their final group match against Oman. With two wins already, they have secured the first Super 4 berth.