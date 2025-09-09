Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Biggest Asia Cup Wins: Pakistan On Top, Where Does India Stand?

Asia Cup 2025 marks the third Asia Cup to be played in T20 format, and fans are curious about the biggest victories in the tournament’s T20 history.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Asia Cup has historically been dominated by India and Sri Lanka. India leads the pack with eight titles, while Sri Lanka has lifted the trophy six times.

So far, the tournament has been held 16 times, with the T20 format being used twice. The 2025 edition marks the third Asia Cup to be played in T20 format, and fans are curious about the biggest victories in the tournament’s T20 history.

Pakistan Holds T20 Record

In the T20 Asia Cup, Pakistan holds the record for the largest win by runs, defeating Hong Kong by 155 runs in 2022. India comes in second, having beaten Afghanistan by 101 runs in the same year. These are the only two T20 Asia Cup matches with margins exceeding 100 runs.

The top-five biggest T20 Asia Cup wins also include:

UAE vs Oman: UAE won by 71 runs (2016, Mirpur)

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong: Afghanistan won by 66 runs (2016, Mirpur)

Bangladesh vs UAE: Bangladesh won by 51 runs (2016)

Other notable victories:

India vs Bangladesh: India won by 45 runs

India vs Hong Kong: India won by 40 runs

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Bangladesh won by 23 runs

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Sri Lanka won by 23 runs

UAE vs Afghanistan: UAE won by 16 runs

ODI Asia Cup Record

In the ODI format, India holds the record for the biggest win. In 2008, India crushed Hong Kong by 256 runs, marking the only instance of a 250+ run victory in ODI Asia Cup history.

These records highlight the dominance of India and Pakistan in Asia Cup while also showcasing some memorable performances from associate nations like UAE and Hong Kong.

Ind vs Pak head to head record in Asia Cup

India and Pakistan have faced each other 19 times in Asia Cup history. India leads with 10 wins, while Pakistan has won 6 matches, and a few encounters ended without a result. Their rivalry remains the tournament’s most thrilling and closely watched fixture.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
