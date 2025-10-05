BCCI’s Debate Over Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's ODI Future: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketBCCI’s Debate Over Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's ODI Future: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a new captain for the ODI format, Shubman Gill. Rohit Sharma steps down despite near-perfect record in the format.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 05:49 PM (IST)
A report from The Times of India has claimed that informal discussions among the BCCI selection committee and team management eventually shaped a plan for the 2027 ICC World Cup, which will be held in South Africa.

There reportedly was a consensus among the decision makers that Shubman Gill should captain the 50-over team after seeing his leadership skills in the five-Test match series in England, which India drew 2-2.

The report also states that there was debate regarding Rohit Sharma's longevity, despite having a notable outing with the bat in the ICC Champions Trophy, the last time India played ODIs this year. However, it was eventually decided that playing just one format (Rohit has retired from Tests and T20s) wouldn't allow him 'adequate game time'.

Youngsters deemed 'safer bet' than Kohli, Rohit: Report

The TOI report further claimed that a section in Indian cricketing circles was against sending both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the upcoming Australia ODI tour.

The report quotes an unnamed source stating this:

"If we keep dragging things, it will only get complicated. And with two players - one 38 (Rohit) and other 36 (Kohli) - you can't place the early bets. Yes, even the younger ones could lose form and fitness but it's the safer bet,"

Having said that, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been called up for the upcoming ODI series in Australia, with Shubman Gill appointed as the captain, and Shreyas Iyer the vice captain.

With this move, Gill now leads India in Tests and ODIs, and is the vice captain under Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is. 

With the next ICC ODI World Cup just two years away, many have questioned the move. Rohit Sharma's record as skipper in the 50-over format is near-perfect, with two ICC trophies in less than a year.

Check out: Rohit Sharma’s ODI Captaincy Removal Sparks Backlash From Ex-India Player

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 05:49 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli Kohli BCCI Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA India ODI Squad ODI ICC World Cup Rohit Sharma Odi Virat Kohli Odi World Cup 2027
