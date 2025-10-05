Rohit Sharma’s ODI Captaincy Removal Sparks Backlash From Ex-India Player

Rohit Sharma's tenure as the captain of the Indian team in ODIs has come to abrupt end. After lifting the ICC Champions Trophy in March 2025 (also named Player of the Match in the final), The Hitman will no longer lead the Men in Blue.

Shubman Gill was named his successor when the squad for India's upcoming ODI series against Australia was announced by Ajit Agarkar, Chief Selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Given his near-flawless run as skipper, many have questioned the move. Many wanted to see him continue, at least through the ICC World Cup 2027 in South Africa, including former Indian cricket - Mohammad Kaif.

Kaif questions Rohit's removal as India ODI captain

In a video uploaded on his official X profile (@MohammadKaif), the former Indian batsman said this:

"Rohit Sharma gave 16 years to India, and we couldn't give him one year as captain. In 16 ICC events (matches), he has won 15,"

"In India, we have examples of people stretching their time, but Rohit Sharma did not do that. He made players, taught them, backed them under pressure, but we could not give him one year, that 2027 World Cup, he has not been given the captaincy, he has been removed, the captain who won us two ICC trophies in eight months," he added.

Mohammad Kaif further said that while Shubman Gill is young and has the potential to be a good captain, but asked what was the need to hurry.

"Shubman Gill is young, he's new, he can be a good captain, but what's the need to hurry? His time will come, but this was Rohit Sharma's time"

Gill's run as India's new ODI skipper kicks off from October 19, 2025 against Australia in Perth. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also been included in the squad.