Match-Fixing Scars After T20 World Cup Crisis: BCB Under Fire Again

At a time when Bangladesh cricket has been raising questions over India amid T20 World Cup venue dispute, a fresh controversy has erupted at home.

Bangladesh cricket has once again been dragged into a match-fixing row following a dramatic claim after a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) knockout match.

On January 21, Sylhet Titans were knocked out of BPL 2025-26 after suffering a narrow 12-run defeat against Rajshahi Warriors in the second qualifier. Soon after the loss, a senior member of the Sylhet Titans camp made explosive allegations, claiming the defeat was not accidental.

Match-fixing allegation rocks BPL

Sylhet Titans’ team advisor Faheem Al Chaudhari accused a player of match-fixing after his side's elimination. Visibly emotional after the defeat, Faheem resigned from his role in front of the media. Later, he took to social media and alleged that one individual from within the team had deliberately compromised the match.

During a live Facebook session, Faheem Al Chaudhari claimed he had received credible information suggesting foul play. He alleged that a player had “sold himself,” deceived the team management, and betrayed the trust of both the franchise and people of Sylhet.

"Dear Bangladesh, dear people of Sylhet, I want to share some important information with you. Today’s match was severely tainted. I have received reliable information that a person involved in the match sold himself. He lied to us, betrayed Sylhet, and cheated Sylhet Titans. Most importantly, he cruelly betrayed the emotions of the people of Sylhet," he shared on social media.

How the match slipped away

In the second qualifier, Rajshahi Warriors posted 165 runs in their 20 overs. During the chase, Sylhet Titans appeared well in control at 106/4 after 13 overs, needing just 60 runs from 42 balls - a manageable target in T20 cricket.

However, the momentum suddenly shifted. Between overs 16.3 and 17.3, Sylhet lost three quick wickets, triggering a collapse that derailed the chase. The Titans eventually fell short by 12 runs, ending their campaign and setting the stage for the post-match allegations.