Bangladesh-ICC Controversy Explained - Here's Everything In 5 Points

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, tensions between Bangladesh and India have escalated beyond cricket. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has warned that if its matches are held in India as planned, it may take drastic action, including withdrawing from the tournament.

BCB has linked its stance to “national honor and security,” drawing global attention to the issue.

So far, neither ICC nor BCCI has officially responded, but Bangladesh's firm position suggests that the matter could intensify in the coming days.

The current standoff between Bangladesh, India, and ICC can be traced back to the sudden removal of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders had picked Mustafizur in the mini-auction, but within days, he was released amid rising tensions on Indian social media following reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

As public backlash intensified, BCCI raised security concerns, leading to Mustafizur’s exit from the IPL squad. This decision triggered strong resentment within the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which viewed the move as unfair and politically influenced rather than purely cricket-related.

The controversy escalated when the ICC refused Bangladesh’s request to shift its T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India to a neutral venue.

In response, BCB linked Mustafizur’s IPL removal to broader player safety concerns, arguing that if a Bangladeshi cricketer could be dropped from the IPL due to security fears, it raised serious questions about sending the national team to India for a global tournament.

Here’s a breakdown of Bangladesh’s stance in five points.

1. Government and cricket board aligned

BCB’s decision did not emerge suddenly. Following ICC’s refusal to shift Sri Lanka’s match from India, a crucial meeting was held between the Bangladesh government and BCB. The country’s sports advisor, Asif Nazrul, attended in person, emphasizing that the matter involves national and political considerations, not just sports administration.

2. “No compromise on safety and respect”

Nazrul told the media that while Bangladesh has qualified for the World Cup through hard work and is eager to play, the safety of players, journalists, and fans cannot be compromised. He stressed that national security, honor, and dignity take precedence over the tournament. Since Sri Lanka co-hosts the event, Bangladesh suggested that its matches could be shifted there.

3. ICC and India under scrutiny

Bangladesh criticized ICC for underestimating the situation, highlighting that when BCCI asked to remove Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL due to security concerns, it signaled potential risks for Bangladeshi players in India. The issue, according to Nazrul, is not only about security but also about respect and dignity.

4. Seeking a neutral venue model

BCB President Aminul Islam pointed out that India-Pakistan matches are often held at neutral venues for security reasons. Bangladesh expects similar treatment, proposing that its matches could be played in a third country to ensure player safety.

5. Bangladesh to approach ICC again

BCB plans to write to ICC to present its concerns formally. The Board’s participation in World Cup will depend on ICC’s response. This controversy erupted after Mustafizur Rahman was excluded from IPL, creating tensions between Bangladesh and India just weeks before the February 7 start of the tournament.