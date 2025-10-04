Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAustralia vs Sri Lanka: ICC Women’s World Cup Live Streaming And TV Broadcast Details

Australia vs Sri Lanka: ICC Women’s World Cup Live Streaming And TV Broadcast Details

Australia take on Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Colombo after a strong win vs New Zealand. Here's where to watch the live streaming and TV broadcast.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After a defeat to hosts, India, in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup opening match of the tournament, Sri Lanka will be back in action, this time, against Australia. 

The Aussies, led by Alyssa Healy are coming off a strong 89-run victory over New Zealand, and would look to stamp further authority in women's World Cup cricket. 

The match goes underway in a few hours from now at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Those interested in catching the action can check out Live Streaming and TV broadcast details ahead:

Women's World Cup: AUS-W vs SL-W Live Streaming Details

The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's ODI World Cup match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Here are live streaming details for some other regions:

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV

Australia - Prime Video

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand - Sky Go

North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay

South Africa - DSTV

USA - Cricbuzz

Canada - Cricbuzz

Bangladesh - Toffee

Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad

AUS-W vs SL-W: TV Broadcast details

The TV Broadcast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's ODI World Cup match will be available on Star Sports Network channels in India.

Here are the related details for other regions:

Sri Lanka - TV-1

Australia - N/A

New Zealand - Sky Sport

North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX

South Africa - SS Cricket

USA - Willow TV

Canada - Willow TV

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV

Pakistan - PTV Sports

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Match Time

The ICC Women's World Cup match between AUS and SL is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will be held half an hour before the game begins, that is at 2:30 PM IST.

After this match, India's women's team takes on arch rival, Pakistan, on October 5, 2025 in the World Cup.

Check Out: India Women vs Pakistan Women: Head-To-Head Record In ODIs

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
LIVE CRICKET Score Alyssa Healy AUS Vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Australia Vs Sri Lanka AUS Vs SL Live Streaming AUS Vs SL Live Aus Vs Sl World Cup Aus Vs Sl World Cup Live Streaming Aus Vs Sl Tv Broadcast Icc Wormens World Cup Live Streaming Womens World Cup Tv Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Peace Deal
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Deal
World
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
India
Cyclone Shakti: IMD Issues Alert For Maharashtra, Heavy Rain, Rough Sea Likely Till Oct 7
Cyclone Shakti: IMD Issues Alert For Maharashtra, Heavy Rain, Rough Sea Likely Till Oct 7
India
SP Delegation Stopped On Meerut Expressway Amid Bareilly Tensions Over ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
SP Delegation Stopped On Meerut Expressway Amid Bareilly Tensions Over ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget