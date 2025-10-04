After a defeat to hosts, India, in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup opening match of the tournament, Sri Lanka will be back in action, this time, against Australia.

The Aussies, led by Alyssa Healy are coming off a strong 89-run victory over New Zealand, and would look to stamp further authority in women's World Cup cricket.

The match goes underway in a few hours from now at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Those interested in catching the action can check out Live Streaming and TV broadcast details ahead:

Women's World Cup: AUS-W vs SL-W Live Streaming Details

The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's ODI World Cup match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Here are live streaming details for some other regions:

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV

Australia - Prime Video

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand - Sky Go

North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay

South Africa - DSTV

USA - Cricbuzz

Canada - Cricbuzz

Bangladesh - Toffee

Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad

AUS-W vs SL-W: TV Broadcast details

The TV Broadcast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's ODI World Cup match will be available on Star Sports Network channels in India.

Here are the related details for other regions:

Sri Lanka - TV-1

Australia - N/A

New Zealand - Sky Sport

North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX

South Africa - SS Cricket

USA - Willow TV

Canada - Willow TV

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV

Pakistan - PTV Sports

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Match Time

The ICC Women's World Cup match between AUS and SL is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will be held half an hour before the game begins, that is at 2:30 PM IST.

After this match, India's women's team takes on arch rival, Pakistan, on October 5, 2025 in the World Cup.

