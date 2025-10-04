Australia vs Sri Lanka: ICC Women’s World Cup Live Streaming And TV Broadcast Details
Australia take on Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Colombo after a strong win vs New Zealand. Here's where to watch the live streaming and TV broadcast.
After a defeat to hosts, India, in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup opening match of the tournament, Sri Lanka will be back in action, this time, against Australia.
The Aussies, led by Alyssa Healy are coming off a strong 89-run victory over New Zealand, and would look to stamp further authority in women's World Cup cricket.
The match goes underway in a few hours from now at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Those interested in catching the action can check out Live Streaming and TV broadcast details ahead:
Women's World Cup: AUS-W vs SL-W Live Streaming Details
The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's ODI World Cup match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Here are live streaming details for some other regions:
Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV
Australia - Prime Video
UK - Sky Sports Cricket
New Zealand - Sky Go
North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay
South Africa - DSTV
USA - Cricbuzz
Canada - Cricbuzz
Bangladesh - Toffee
Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad
AUS-W vs SL-W: TV Broadcast details
The TV Broadcast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's ODI World Cup match will be available on Star Sports Network channels in India.
Here are the related details for other regions:
Sri Lanka - TV-1
Australia - N/A
New Zealand - Sky Sport
North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX
South Africa - SS Cricket
USA - Willow TV
Canada - Willow TV
Bangladesh - Nagorik TV
Pakistan - PTV Sports
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Match Time
The ICC Women's World Cup match between AUS and SL is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will be held half an hour before the game begins, that is at 2:30 PM IST.
After this match, India's women's team takes on arch rival, Pakistan, on October 5, 2025 in the World Cup.
