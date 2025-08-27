Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketFormer Australia Captain Michael Clarke Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis On Social Media

Former Australia Captain Michael Clarke Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis On Social Media

Clarke has previously undergone multiple skin surgeries as part of his long-term treatment.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 12:59 PM (IST)
Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke is battling skin cancer and recently underwent surgery to treat the disease. Clarke, who was first diagnosed in 2006, has been receiving ongoing treatment since then.

Following his latest procedure, Clarke took to social media to raise awareness, sharing a picture and a heartfelt message. He wrote, “Skin cancer is real! Especially in 🇦🇺. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check ups and early detection is key. So grateful that @drbishsoliman_ got it early.” He also tagged his surgeon, Dr. Bish Soliman, in the post.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Michael Clarke AO (@michaelclarkeofficial)

Clarke has previously undergone multiple skin surgeries as part of his long-term treatment.

Michael Clarke’s Captaincy Highlights

Michael Clarke led the Australian cricket team for several years, achieving numerous milestones. He guided Australia to victory in the 2015 ODI World Cup before retiring from international cricket.

During his tenure, Clarke also masterminded a remarkable 5-0 Ashes series sweep against England in 2013–14, cementing his legacy as one of Australia’s most successful captains.

Australia’s Fight Against Skin Cancer

Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world, primarily due to high sun exposure and fair-skinned populations.

The government and health organizations have long emphasized awareness campaigns, promoting sun protection, regular skin checks, and early detection.

Public figures, including former cricketer Michael Clarke, have highlighted the importance of vigilance by sharing their personal battles with the disease. Over the years, Australia has made significant strides in treatment and prevention, yet skin cancer remains a major public health concern. Authorities continue to urge citizens: “Prevention is better than cure.”

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
India Vs Australia Michael Clarke IND Vs AUS Michael Clarke Skin Cancer Michael Clarke Cancer
