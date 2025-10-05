Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
AUS vs IND: Rohit Sharma On Verge Of Breaking Shahid Afridi's World Record

AUS vs IND: Rohit Sharma On Verge Of Breaking Shahid Afridi’s World Record

IND vs AUS ODI series is being viewed as possibly the final overseas tour of Rohit’s career, and the veteran opener is determined to leave a lasting mark with the bat.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
IND vs AUS ODI Series 2025: Rohit Sharma is once again making headlines - not just for his return to the Indian squad, but for a potential record-breaking milestone.

After BCCI announced squad for India vs Australia series on October 4, the big surprise was the change in leadership. Shubman Gill was appointed as India’s new ODI captain, while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will feature purely as batsmen. Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain for the series.

IND vs AUS ODI series is being viewed as possibly the final overseas tour of Rohit’s career, and the veteran opener is determined to leave a lasting mark with the bat. When he steps onto the field for the first ODI in Perth on October 19, Rohit will have a golden opportunity to surpass a long-standing world record held by Shahid Afridi.

Rohit Sharma Close to Breaking Afridi’s Record

The record in question is the most sixes in ODI cricket, currently held by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who smashed 351 sixes in his career. Rohit Sharma, famously known as the Hitman, is just a few hits away with 344 sixes to his name.

If Rohit manages to hit 8 sixes across the three-match ODI series, he will overtake Afridi to become the top six-hitter in ODI history. Given Rohit’s explosive style, he could achieve this feat in the very first match itself.

Top 5 Six-Hitters in ODI Cricket

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) – 351 sixes

Rohit Sharma (India) – 344 sixes

Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 331 sixes

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) – 270 sixes

MS Dhoni (India) – 229 sixes

India vs Australia ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI: October 19 – Perth (11:00 AM IST)

2nd ODI: October 23 – Adelaide (9:30 AM IST)

3rd ODI: October 25 – Sydney (9:00 AM IST)

India’s ODI Squad for Australia Tour: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
