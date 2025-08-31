Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Asian Shooting Championship 2025: India Breaks Records with 50 Golds, Tops Medal Table

Asian Shooting Championship 2025: India Breaks Records with 50 Golds, Tops Medal Table



By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
India made history at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025 in Kazakhstan, delivering its best-ever performance in the tournament’s history. Over 12 days, Indian shooters won a remarkable 99 medals, including 50 gold, 26 silver, and 23 bronze, dominating from start to finish.

Top Three Countries

India topped the gold medal chart with 50 golds, followed by Kazakhstan with 21 golds (70 total medals) and China with 15 golds (37 total medals).

India’s Outstanding Performance

The senior Indian team excelled across 15 Olympic events in rifle, pistol, and shotgun, securing 6 golds, 2 silvers, and 3 bronzes.

Star Performers

Elavenil Valarivan: Broke the Asian record in women’s 10m air rifle and won gold in mixed team with Arjun Babuta.

Neeru Dhanda: Claimed India’s first gold in women’s trap.

Shift Kaur: Won the first Asian title in women’s 50m rifle three-position.

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar: Gold in men’s 50m rifle three-position, scoring 462.5 in the final.

Raj Kanwar Singh Sandhu: Gold in 25m center fire pistol.

India fielded 182 athletes, who collectively won 99 medals, with 55 individual medals and the remainder in team events. Just one more medal would have taken the tally to a historic century.

Asian Shooting Championship - all you need to know

Asian Shooting Championship is a premier continental shooting competition organized by the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC). It brings together the best shooters from across Asia to compete in various disciplines, including rifle, pistol, and shotgun events.

The tournament features both individual and team competitions, covering Olympic and non-Olympic categories, and serves as a platform for athletes to showcase their skills and earn international ranking points.

Held periodically in different host countries, the championship plays a crucial role in preparing Asian shooters for World Championships and the Olympic Games. India has historically been one of the strongest participants, consistently performing well across events.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
Opinion
