Setback for India? Hardik Pandya Could Miss Australia ODI Series

Setback for India? Hardik Pandya Could Miss Australia ODI Series

Hardik Pandya picked up an injury during India's Asia Cup Super 4 match vs Sri Lanka, causing him to miss the final. The all-rounder might now also miss the ODIs vs Australia.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Hardik Pandya has suffered a left quadriceps injury, and has been advised to rest for four weeks. This casts a shadow of doubt over his availability in the India vs Australia ODI series. 

The Men in Blue, coming off a thrilling victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, travel to Perth to kick-off a three-match ODI series against Australia, the current ICC World Cup champions, from October 19, 2025. 

The other two ODIs in the series will be played on October 23 and 25, in Adelaide and Sydney, respectively. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to return in action for these matches. However, it should be noted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet announced the squad for this tour.

Pandya might feature in T20Is vs AUS

While the said report suggests Hardik Pandya might not be available for the IND vs AUS ODIs, it also states that if he recovers in time, he might feature in a few of the five T20Is against the Aussies.

The India vs Australia T20I series will also be played down under, starting from October 29, 2025. These matches will be played at the Manuka Oval, the MCG, the Ninja Stadium (Hobart), the Heritage Bank Stadium (Gold Coast), and at the Gabba (Brisbane).

Notably, India A will take on Australia A, at home, in three ODIs, starting from today, September 30, 2025. Shreyas Iyer has been appointed captain for this series, with Abhishek Sharma also included in the full squad for the second and third match.

India take on West Indies first

Before India's senior cricket team heads down under, they will be in action against West Indies in a two-match Test series. Here is the full squad:

Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharshan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N. Jagadeesan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 11:30 AM (IST)
