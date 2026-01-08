US Immigration Agent Kills Woman During Raid In Minneapolis, Mayor Rejects Self-Defence Claim

A fatal shooting by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer during a federal immigration operation in Minneapolis has triggered intense public backlash, renewed scrutiny of enforcement tactics, and mass protests across the city. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, left a 37-year-old woman dead and has quickly become a focal point in the national debate over President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration agenda.

Local and federal authorities confirmed that the woman was shot inside her vehicle during what officials described as an immigration sweep. Federal agencies initially maintained that the officer fired in self-defense. However, that account is now being publicly challenged by city leaders and questioned by video evidence circulating online.

Mayor Rejects Federal Version Of Events

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey forcefully pushed back against the administration’s explanation, saying footage he reviewed does not align with claims made by federal authorities. Speaking at a press conference, an emotional Frey said, as per a report on Reuters: “They’re already trying to spin this as self-defense. Having seen the footage myself, I can tell you—that is not true.”

The mayor accused ICE of escalating tensions and undermining public safety in the city. He went further, calling on federal agents to withdraw from Minneapolis altogether, while urging residents to avoid violence and remain peaceful despite the anger and grief sweeping through neighborhoods.

Victim Identified As Community Caregiver

Later in the day, the Minnesota City Council identified the woman as Renee Nicole Good, describing her as someone who had been “out caring for her neighbours” shortly before she was killed. In a formal statement, council members demanded that ICE immediately end its operations in the city, saying the incident had shaken public trust and traumatised the community.

Good was a Twin Cities resident, and the shooting occurred in a residential area south of downtown Minneapolis, close to long-established immigrant markets.

Protests, Video Footage & Rising Tensions

As night fell, thousands gathered near the site of the shooting in the Central neighbourhood, holding candles and memorials in Good’s honour. Earlier protests saw clashes between demonstrators and heavily armed federal officers, who used chemical agents to clear crowds.

Video footage verified by Reuters has intensified the controversy. The recording shows Good’s maroon Honda SUV briefly stopping on a street, interacting with another vehicle, before officers approached. As she attempted to maneuver away, an officer fired three shots. The footage does not clearly show the vehicle striking the officer, who appeared to remain on his feet.

President Trump publicly defended the ICE agent, asserting that the woman had deliberately attempted to run down federal officers. Federal officials continue to stand by that position, insisting the shooting was necessary to protect the officer’s life.

A City Marked By History

The shooting took place roughly a mile from where George Floyd was killed in 2020, a moment that ignited the largest racial justice protests in U.S. history. For many residents, the proximity has deepened the sense of déjà vu and renewed fears about the use of force by authorities in Minneapolis.