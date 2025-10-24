Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup Trophy Relocated! Shifted From ACC HQ To Somewhere In Abu Dhabi: Report

Asia Cup Trophy Relocated! Shifted From ACC HQ To Somewhere In Abu Dhabi: Report

According to a report by ANI, the Asia Cup trophy has been taken away from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) headquarters in Dubai to somewhere in Abu Dhabi.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

It seems that the controversy surrounding the Asia Cup trophy may just be never-ending as another chapter appears to have been added to this saga.

According to a report by ANI, the Asia Cup trophy has been taken away from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) headquarters in Dubai to somewhere in Abu Dhabi.

Just a few days ago, reports had surfaced that Mohsin Naqvi, president of the ACC, had invited an official from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with any available player from the winning Indian team to collect the silverware.

This was apparently in response to BCCI looking to escalate the matter to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ANI report quoted an unnamed source stating this:

"A BCCI official visited ACC headquarters a few days back. When he inquired about the trophy in the ACC office, the staff told him that it has been removed from here and is in the custody of Moshin Naqvi in some place in Abu Dhabi,"

Why India Didn't Get The Asia Cup Trophy

In the aftermath of the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack, Team India took a firm stand during the Asia Cup, choosing not to exchange pleasantries with Pakistan, either on or off the field.

At the toss, captain Suryakumar Yadav notably declined the customary handshake with Salman Ali Agha, a gesture echoed by the entire team after their eventual victory.

India and Pakistan met three times in the tournament, including the final, maintaining their stance throughout. Following the championship win, the Indian players also declined to receive the winner’s trophy from the ACC chief, who concurrently serves as a minister in Pakistan’s government.

Adding to the tension, right before the final, Mohsin Naqvi had posted a video on social media seemingly promoting Pakistan’s claim of shooting down six Indian jets.

When India refused to accept the trophy from him after beating Pakistan, it was not presented to them, and, as of now, remains unawarded.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
