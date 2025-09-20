Suryakumar Breaks Silence On Not Batting Despite India’s Collapse vs Oman

Suryakumar Yadav’s India continued their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup 2025, securing a 21-run win over Oman on September 19 to finish the group stage with three wins from three matches.

Every player contributed to the victory, but what caught everyone’s attention was that skipper Suryakumar didn’t bat at all, despite India losing eight wickets.

Why SKY Didn’t Bat

After the match, Suryakumar Yadav revealed with a smile that he had deliberately slotted himself at No. 11.

“I just wanted everyone else to get a chance. Hopefully, I won’t have to wait until No. 11 next time,” he said, also praising Oman’s spirited fightback. He added that he enjoyed watching their batting, noting humorously that the side seemed upset with coach Sulakshan Kulkarni.

After the match got over, Suryakumar said: "Definitely I'll try from next game (joking about batting higher than No.11). Overall impressive, I feel, Oman played unbelievable brand of cricket. I knew with their coach, Sulu sir (Sulakshan Kulkarni), there will be khadoosness.

"It was amazing, really enjoyed watching them bat. It's a little difficult when you're sitting and suddenly you come out and play (talking about Arshdeep and Harshit). It's so humid here. Unfortunate how he got out but you can't keep him away from the game (talking about Hardik Pandya), the way he bowled and the way he got out. All set for Super Fours (when asked about the Sunday clash)."

Looking Ahead, says Surya

India, who posted 188/8 with Sanju Samson top-scoring (56 off 45), restricted Oman to 157 despite half-centuries from Aamir Kaleem and Hamad Mirza.

The next challenge will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 21 in Dubai - a rematch of the heated September 14 clash that sparked a handshake controversy. Yadav kept things diplomatic this time, saying only, “We are fully prepared for the Super Four.”

