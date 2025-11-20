Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup Rising Stars Semi-Finals: Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming Details

Asia Cup Rising Stars Semi-Finals: Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming Details

The final of ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 is set for November 23, Sunday.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 has reached the semi-final stage, with India A, Pakistan A, Bangladesh A, and Sri Lanka A advancing to the final four. The semi-finals are scheduled for November 21.

With the semi-finalists confirmed for Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, young talents are set to clash for a spot in the final. The semi-final matches will take place on November 21 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semifinals schedule, timings in IST

India A vs Bangladesh A: 3:00 PM IST - November 21

Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A: 8:00 PM IST - November 21



While fans may have hoped for an India A vs Pakistan A showdown in the semis, that marquee clash can only happen in the final.

In the group stage, Pakistan A dominated India A, winning by 8 wickets with 40 balls to spare, thanks largely to Maaz Sadaqat's all-round performance (79* & 2/12).

If both teams win their respective semi-finals, India-Pakistan rematch could still occur in the final, giving India A a chance for redemption under Jitesh Sharma’s leadership.

Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-finals live streaming, telecast details

Where to watch Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final matches live telecast?

Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final matches live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD).

Where to watch Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final matches live streaming?

Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final matches live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars Squads

India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (vc), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (c) (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (wk), Suyash Sharma. Stand-by players: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed.

Bangladesh A: Akbar Ali (c), Md. Habibur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Ariful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Ankon (wk), Tofael Ahmed Rayhan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Meherob Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abu Hidar Rony, Md. Shadin Islam, Zawad Abrar, Md. Abdul Gaffar.

Pakistan A: Irfan Khan (c), Yasir Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Arafat Minhas, Mubasir Khan, Shahid Aziz, Sufyan Moqim, Ubaid Shah, Muhammad Salman, Ahmad Daniyal.

Sri Lanka A: Dunith Wellalage (c), Vishen Halambage, Nisan Madushka (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Kavindu De Livera, Sahan Arachchige, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Pramod Madushan, Garuka Sanketh, Isitha Wijesundara, Milan Rathnayaka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew.

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup Rising Stars Asia Cup Rising Stars Semifinals Live Asia Cup Rising Star Semifinal Schedule Asia Cup Rising Star Semifinal Live
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
Orry Summoned In Rs 252-Crore Drug Racket Probe; What Is The Case?
No Judicial Deadlines For President Or Governors On Pending Bills: Supreme Court
