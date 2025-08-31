Asia Cup Records: Player With Most Catches In Tournament History Revealed

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup Records: Player With Most Catches In Tournament History Revealed

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 09:35 AM (IST)
Asia Cup 2025 is all set to enthrall cricket fans from September 9 in the UAE, with the opening clash between Hong Kong and Afghanistan.

Along with exciting contests, the tournament is expected to bring a shower of records. One of the big questions is whether the long-standing record for most catches in Asia Cup history, held by former Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene, will finally be broken.

Mahela Jayawardene – Record Holder in Asia Cup

In the ODI format of the Asia Cup, Mahela Jayawardene holds the record for most catches.

The ex-Sri Lankan skipper grabbed 15 catches in 28 matches, with his best being three catches in a single game. Behind him is Pakistan’s Younis Khan, who secured 14 catches in 14 matches, while Sri Lanka’s Aravinda de Silva stands third with 12 catches in 24 matches.

Rohit Sharma – India’s Leading Catcher

For India, the record belongs to Rohit Sharma, who has taken 11 catches in 28 matches. He also featured in the T20 Asia Cup.

Following him is Virat Kohli, with 9 catches in 16 matches. However, both Indian greats will not feature in the upcoming UAE edition, as it will be played in the T20 format and they have bid farewell to this version of the game.

Wicketkeepers’ Special: Sangakkara vs Dhoni

When it comes to wicketkeepers, Kumar Sangakkara leads the charts with 27 catches and 9 stumpings in 24 matches. Close behind is India’s MS Dhoni, who accounted for 25 catches in 19 matches, further cementing his reputation as one of the best behind the stumps.

India is Asia Cup - Preview 

Team India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with high expectations as they aim to reclaim regional dominance.

The squad looks well-balanced, with experienced campaigners guiding a group of young, dynamic players. Batting remains India’s biggest strength, with power-hitters and anchors ready to adapt to conditions in the UAE.

The bowling attack, led by quality pacers and skillful spinners, adds further depth. 

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 09:35 AM (IST)
Asia Cup Asia Cup Records Asia Cup 2025
